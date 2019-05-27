My door’s peephole, peeps souls secretly slipping by in the shadows.
I’ve seen scenes in my dreams who is to know if I am even awake?
What’s at stake?
But a second of well-done perfection.
Either I make a way or give a way?
I sweepstakes and lottery tickets underneath welcome mats,
Because I’ve seen homeless professor sleeping next to sewers
While they teach us to chase green paper that falls down from skyscrapers.
I’m the only one iwht my hands up.
Five fingers feeling for freedom from free!
Have you ever had, five fingers feeling for freedom from free?
The wind blowing soul away from the bayou,
We no longer make wishes when blowing out candles.
We are the generation that grew up before it died.
Spoiled kids with monopoly reaching for the skies
Grabbing clouds and cleaning stars.
Life,
Is but a bathroom break from sitting in the waiting room
And I am too busy reciting poetry.