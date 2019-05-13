The Daughters of the American Revolution John James Audubon Chapter presented several awards to high school students at its April 15 meeting at the East Baton Rouge Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library.
Kenneth Popleon III, a senior from Brusly High School, received the DAR Good Citizen Award for his essay on patriotism. Good Citizen Chairwoman Holly Talley presented the award.
Mai Stewart was recognized as the JROTC Outstanding U.S. Army Cadet from Lee High Magnet School by the chapter and her ROTC Commander Col. William Laigaie. She received the JROTC bronze medal for her exemplary achievements, including being the first freshman promoted to sergeant.
Holly Talley was introduced as chapter recipient for Outstanding Junior member and state LSDAR Outstanding Junior winner. She will represent Louisiana at the 128th NSDAR Continental Congress in June.
Margaret Tyler and Denise Malesic spoke on how to become more involved in DAR committee work. Hostesses were Ann Shore, Betty Jo Snellgrove, Emily Wilbert and Paula Wilbert.
Membership in the DAR is open to women 18 and older who can prove lineal, bloodline decent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. She must provide documentation for each statement of birth, marriage and death. For more information, contact mdtyler@cox.net.
Rehn speak on growing orchids without a greenhouse
Dr. Terry Rehn, longtime Baton Rouge Orchid Society member, spoke on growing orchids without a greenhouse to the society on April 17.
Rehn said the large numbers of mass-produced phalaenopsis orchids being sold in box stores and grocery stores have led to questions about how to grow and rebloom them. A lot of people are frustrated by not being able to cultivate the plants successfully in their homes. Rehn interviewed society members who grow orchids without a formal greenhouse, helping novice growers begin to understand and enjoy growing orchids in their own environment.
The May 15 meeting will at 6:30 p.m., 30 minutes early, at the LSU Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane, for a demonstration and discussion of orchid potting techniques. There will also be discussion and planning for the annual Orchid Show and Sale scheduled for July 13-14.
Orchids for Seniors will take a field trip to Gingerwood Nursery in St. Gabriel on Monday, May 27. The group will gather at 9:15 a.m. at Independence Park, 7500 Independence Blvd., to carpool to the nursery. The Green Growers group will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at 425 Nelson Drive.
Visit the society’s website, batonrougeorchidsociety.com, for information and to subscribe to the monthly newsletter.
Mungall speaks to Woman's Club
Catherine Mungall, of the Baton Rouge Arts Council, spoke to the Woman's Club's last coffee of the season on May 2. Photographer Bernie Gillette and his assistant, Marilyn Goff, also attended.
Jane Dimattia decorated the refreshment table with a May pole. Pat Richards was coffee chairwoman. Margaret Rome was tea girl chairwoman. Mary Hereford and Lana Merliss greeted. Trish Sedlin served coffee. Providing refreshments were Rosemary Lane, Cheryl Hall, Karen Cordell, Carolyn Chaney, Pat Hoth, Eugenie Berglass, Molly Woodland, Debra Tartar, Richards and Rome.
Celestine/Rosenwald reunion scheduled
A reunion for former students of Joseph Celestine High School or Rosenwald School will be held July 26-28 at the Celestine Community Center, 222 Hickory St. in Mamou. Cost is $50 per person. Payments can be sent to Carlton Slaughter, 2023 Blue Rose Blvd., Ville Platte, LA 70586, (337) 363-2549, deaconcarlton@centurytel.net.
Compiled by Advocate staff writer George Morris. The “Community” column runs every Tuesday and Friday in The Advocate. Items should be submitted to “Community,” Advocate eatplaylive section, P.O. Box 588, Baton Rouge, LA 70821, or emailed to people@theadvocate.com. Events should be submitted in a timely fashion. By submitting photos to The Advocate, you agree that they can be published in any of The Advocate’s print or digital publications.