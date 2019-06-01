Sometimes the stress can be too much.
That's when EMS Lacey D. Spencer takes off in her neon green Jeep.
It answers her need for adventure and matched, at the time she bought it anyway, her hair color.
"Crazy hair calls for a crazy color," Spencer said. "It matched my personality, so I bought it and called it Bandicoot."
Bandicoot, a 2017 Rubicon, is her second Jeep. Her first, a 2016 Wrangler, rescued her from the high stress that comes with nine years of being a paramedic with East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services. In 2015, she was named the parish's Paramedic of the Year.
Fans of A&E's "Nightwatch Nation" will recognize Spencer as one of the reality show's featured first responders.
But the pressure sometimes catches up with her.
So she started taking her Jeep on driving adventures. That led her to Louisiana Jeep Freaks, a group of Jeep enthusiasts who share her need for action and, beyond that, service.
Spencer is now president of the club that embraces that standard of giving back set by Wayne and Lori Russell, who founded the group in 2016.
"I knew from an early age that I wanted to help people," Spencer said. "I love my EMS work so much, and I love sharing what we do through the television show. But I also love what I do with the Jeepers and how we help people through our club.
"We have adventures, but if we didn't step out and help, it would be hypocritical," she added. "I'm so proud of everyone in the club."
Established as a nonprofit, Louisiana Jeep Freaks chooses different charities to help every year or two. In 2017 and 2018, the club raised more than $14,000 for Woods and Waters Outdoor Ministries, which brings disabled, terminally ill and impoverished people on outdoor adventures.
"Children and adults who wouldn't be able to do these things are taken out for hunts on game preserves," Spencer said. "It's so refreshing to be able to help make this happen, and it makes us realize how much we take for granted in our own lives."
This year, the charity is Behind the Line BR, which provides support for first responders and their families.
Funds are raised through raffles and sponsorships of club members' participation in driving course events, the biggest being Geaux Topless Day each May, when drivers remove the tops of their Jeeps before navigating a difficult course.
"We have 74 members in the club and almost 3,063 on our (Facebook) group page," Lori Russell said.
"Half of the membership is women," Spencer added.
Jeep ownership means more than a car in the garage for club members. The vehicles are more like members of the family, with names and personalities.
Spencer has her adventurous Bandicoot, while Lori Russell calls hers Dirty Diva, because, while she's pink and white, she isn't afraid to take on a little mud.
"Wayne calls his Kryptonite," Lori Russell said. "I had mine long before he had his. I knew what a Jeep was capable of from Connie Pruitt, who was president of a Jeep club 20 to 30 years ago. She said, 'Never underestimate the power of a Jeep.' I live by those words."
For Spencer, that power comes in taking to the roads and trails in Bandicoot, a way of unplugging from all the drama in her world.
"It's a way of getting out and expanding from the 5-inch cellphone screen to a bigger world," she said. "The Jeep is also an allegory for saying 'I can' in any situation where I think, 'I don't think I can.'"
Spencer boosted her confidence by driving the Hell's Revenge Off Road Trail in Moab, Utah. You might have seen some of the trail's edgier spots in a Kia Sorento commercial.
Filled with potentially dangerous challenges, the course requires slow, thoughtful maneuvers.
"Sometimes you have to get over something to get over something," Spencer said. "When you're driving over the massive obstacles of that course, your heartbeat speeds up, but you know you have to get over it."
It left her feeling she can conquer any challenge life hands her, and now knows it was one of the reasons she purchased a Jeep.
She didn't know that when she bought it.
"I just knew that it happened for a reason," Spencer said. "That trip happened for a reason, and when I joined the Louisiana Jeep Freaks, that happened for a reason, too. I decided after my first meeting that I would become a member of this club. Everybody in this club embraced me."
The club usually stages its Geaux Topless Day on a course provided by Cabela's in Gonzales. Members also regularly drive a course near St. Francisville.
"When you meet Jeepers from other clubs, even when you go out to places like Moab, you never meet a stranger," Spencer said. "Everyone talks about their Jeeps. They talk about what they're working on and what they've added, and everyone is always adding something to their Jeep."
Spencer's additions include 37-inch tires, green interior lights and green exterior lights that illuminate the ground beneath Bandicoot.
"I remember the first time I drove a Jeep, the upholstery and smells," she recalled. "I was absolutely in love."
To learn more about the group, visit louisianajeepfreaks.com.