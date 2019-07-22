Retired Baton Rouge Constable Reginald R. Brown Sr. spoke on July 15 about his recently published book, ”My Bicycle Journey,” featuring his family and his early youth, to the Altrusa Club of Baton Rouge at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant.
Brown said his mother had a great influence on him and credits her for his success and for instilling a desire to help those in need in the community. Brown helped found Holiday Helpers, which is now a program of St. Vincent de Paul and feeds thousands at Thanksgiving.
Books can be purchased by contacting the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, which benefits from the proceeds.
Bernadine C. Simmons, education consultant at The Dufrocq School, was a guest of Carolyn Robinson. Simmons established the AURORA Club, a service organization for young students in fifth grade and older. It is modeled after Altrusa’s ASTRA Club for high school students.
Diane Bezdek, program chair, spoke about the roles of the board of directors and president. Jackie Robbins, Amy Drago, Janie Starks, Robinson, Carmel Streater, Carol Davis and Cherryl Alford gave reports.
For information on Altrusa, contact Lynn Nettles, (225) 752-9246, or Marti Didier, (225) 939-0460.
