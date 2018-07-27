In his 37 years as a pastor, the Rev. Anthony Kelley has endeavored to make young people a vital part of the church.
"I've always had strong children's, youth and young adult ministries," said Kelley, a Chicago native and the pastor of the Greater First Church Baptist in Baker. "It's a real need I have in fulfilling that part that's important in the life of the church and in my own commitment to ministry."
One group that caught Kelley's attention recently: millennials, young adults born between 1984 and 2000.
With the rising national decline of church membership among millennials, Kelley said he has devised an "out-of-the-box" approach to help the young people in his church, and he is inviting other churches to join him.
The Greater First Church Young Adult Innovation Hub Community Program will prepare the Baker church to serve as a mentoring congregation. The launch event is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Greater First Church Baptist, 4669 Groom Road.
"It's designed to develop a comprehensive plan that will prepare our churches and other participating churches to equip their young adults and for those churches to better understand this new generational culture of millennials," Kelley said.
The yearlong program's mission also will discuss the role congregations should play in the lives of young adults, and will design faith-forming and life-flourishing ministries.
"Ultimately, they're going to create a program of ministries or ministry that will be ongoing," Kelley said. "And that's where we're looking for funding sources that will make that sustainable and will have young adults developing, operating and implementing their own ministries."
Thirty young adults from Greater Church First have been meeting in Bible studies in preparation for the program. Kelley said he sent invitations to 22 churches seeking three to five participants.
"This is not just an effort by Greater First Church, but we've invited others to send their young adults, so they will be developing programs for their congregations and take them back to their pastors to see how it works for ministries where they are."
Kelley said the idea for the program was inspired by information he received from his alma mater, Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois. The seminary partnered with other institutions to help congregations find new ways to engage and support young adults.
"In many mainline churches, there's been a big decline in millennials and their attendance, so there's been an effort that I saw was going with that seminary and 12 other institutions around the nation," said Kelley, a 1980 graduate of Garrett-Evangelical. "I thought our church could become involved and at least replicate here in our area."
Kelley said the big issue is the apparent gap between the church and the millennials.
"It's a disconnect from a generational standpoint," Kelley said. "Every new generation from a biblical and theological standpoint always reinterpreted what that religion means to them at that time. I think our churches are kind of behind in addressing those needs. We still have young adults in our churches; there's no doubt about it. That's why this approach is not looking at why they left but what needs to happen to make them stay and get them back."
There's a cultural change, he said.
"Our traditional mainline churches are getting older, and we have not been equipping young adults and focusing on their needs," Kelley said. "We overlooked the fact that we've got to train people to take our places, and that's on every level of leadership from national conventions and convocations to our local churches."
The recent studies showing the decline in millennials' attendance have caught the attention of some churches.
"There has been a resurgence of need because of the young adult exodus from the church," Kelley said. "Many of them have not been attracted to the churches because most of the structures and the strategies have not been able to meet them where they are."
Leaders have been challenged.
"Pastors like me and others are struggling to find ways to identify with this new generation in order to let them know that the church definitely has value — and it has been especially to black people of color. It has been our salvation and is the hallmark and foundation of our communities," Kelley said. "It just makes sense from a practical standpoint to plan for our future and invest in our young people."
The Greater First Church Young Adult Innovation Hub Community Program consists of two key phases.
Phase one's focus is authenticity, engagement, mission, fellowship and approachability. It will include “holy listening sessions" at 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the church. The sessions will be facilitated by educational professionals to analyze and synthesize input from young adults in a group setting regarding their lives as young adults both inside and outside the church. They will explore the questions: “Where are you seeing God at work in the lives of young adults?” and “What do GFCB and other congregations need to know about young adults to better engage or come along side young adults?”
The listening sessions will be preceded at 6 p.m. by prayer service and Bible study taught by a Greater First Church small group Bible study facilitator.
Phase two will consist of program creation and implementation by young adults with strategy sessions. Participants will design thinking approaches to assist Greater First Church and other congregations to design and implement an innovative ministry project by, for and with young adults that will become a fixed ministry commitment to serving and meeting their relevant need.
Among the other organizations that have pledged to serve on the Greater First Church Young Adult Innovation Hub Community Program committee are the Southern University Office of Student Media, Reclamation and Restoration Ministries Inc., as well as several ministries of Greater First Church.
A final report is due in July 2019.
"They'll be assessing our work as far what preaching ought to be, what they need to hear to deal with their needs, looking at models of leadership and how they could be engaged in the whole work of the church. We're excited about this," Kelley said.
For more information on the program, call coordinator Camelia Irvin Jackson at (225) 241-0074. For more on the small-group Bible studies, call director Richard Craven at (225) 439-2614. For pastors, Kelley can be reached at (225) 916-4455.
New Baptists president
The Rev. Edward Alexander Jr., of Christian Baptist Church in Lake Charles, is the new president of the predominantly black Louisiana Missionary Baptist State Convention.
Alexander, 54, replaces the Rev. C.S. Gordon Jr., of New Zion Baptist Church of New Orleans. Gordon, 65, served eight years. Alexander had been the convention's general secretary.
Alexander, who was elected by convention members on July 18 at the 145th annual convention in New Orleans, has been the pastor of Christian Baptist Church since 1994. He is a graduate of McNeese State University with a bachelor's degree in social studies education.
"I pledge to maintain moral values pleasing to God, to preach, practice and promise humbleness, unity and peace among the people," Alexander said. "I pledge to work hard for you and with you, to be prayerful and seek divine guidance in all that we do. I pledge to always make you proud as we together undertake and achieve a greater work for the kingdom of God."
Another day, another blessing
Some days, some weeks, some seasons in our lives it seems the enemy is having his way with us — like he’s laughing at us, sneering at us and tossing us to and fro. He messes with our health, our minds, our finances.
You’ve been there, you are there or you will be there.
It’s when you need to pray and hold fast to the word of God — like Psalms 143. It’s only 10 verses. But read it and be blessed. Slow down at Verses 3-6: “The enemy pursues me, he crushes me to the ground; he makes me dwell in the darkness like those long dead. So my spirit grows faint within me; my heart within me is dismayed. I remember the days of long ago; I meditate on all your works and consider what your hands have done. I spread out my hands to you; I thirst for you like a parched land.”
When your spirit gets low and the enemy knocks you to the ground and tells you you’re no good, tells you you’re not going to make it, tells you you’re going to always be in debt, tells you you’re going to always be on drugs, tells you the cancer will be onto death, tells you you’re never going to straighten out your life and says you won’t be saved through God’s redemption power, THEN give it to God. Trust him.
Remember how God brought you through in the past and believe he’s well-able to do it again and again and again. Seek God just as the dry, parched land searches for some rain. We know what it means to be hot and dry in south Louisiana. And we know how a little rain — not too much — can bring some relief to dry land. God can pour down blessings to you in your dry season. Be blessed.