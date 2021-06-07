Laugh at 'Indy'
The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe pokes fun at the 1989 action-adventure film "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" for Friday's Spoof Night! at the Manship Theatre. Enjoy live commentary, skits and interactive games starting at 7:30 p.m. Rated R-ish due to improv content. $11. manshiptheatre.org
Mark Juneteenth
BREC is hosting this annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. Activities from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Scotlandville Parkway will include community vendors, food, games and music. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. brec.org
Hear the stories
"America’s Musical Journey," now playing at the LASM's Pennington Planetarium, profiles the country's musical cities, their diverse tapestries "culminating in a unique blend of sound, music and innovation unlike anywhere else in the world." Showtimes: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday. lasm.org