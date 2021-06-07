IJ3-IA-77_R.jpg

'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' and star Harrison Ford are the targets of Spoof Night! at the Manship Theatre. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY LUCASFILM LTD.

Laugh at 'Indy'

The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe pokes fun at the 1989 action-adventure film "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" for Friday's Spoof Night! at the Manship Theatre. Enjoy live commentary, skits and interactive games starting at 7:30 p.m. Rated R-ish due to improv content. $11. manshiptheatre.org

Mark Juneteenth

BREC is hosting this annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. Activities from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Scotlandville Parkway will include community vendors, food, games and music. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. brec.org

Hear the stories

"America’s Musical Journey," now playing at the LASM's Pennington Planetarium, profiles the country's musical cities, their diverse tapestries "culminating in a unique blend of sound, music and innovation unlike anywhere else in the world." Showtimes: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday. lasm.org

