Under the wire last weekend, Jim Heath had a big event looming.
Heath — the neo-rockabilly musician, record label owner and radio host known as Reverend Horton Heat — was about to play the most prestigious music venue in north Texas.
“I’ve got maybe the most important gig of my life coming up tomorrow,” he said before his performance at Meyerson Symphony Center, home of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. “It’s a step in a different direction.”
The symphony hall show was a record release party for Justin Pickard and the Thunderbird Winos’ “The Memphis Recordings.” That’s the latest release from Heath’s Fun-City Records label. Three more Fun-City acts, Jimmy Dale Richardson, Lance Lipinsky and Reverend Horton Heat himself, shared the bill with Pickard and the Winos.
On Thursday, July 28, Reverend Horton Heat — a moniker that represents Heath and the band he’s led for more than three decades — return to Baton Rouge for a psychobilly stomp at the Manship Theatre’s Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre.
Whether Reverend Horton Heat is playing a nice venue in Baton Rouge, a symphony hall or a rawboned saloon, it’s always all hands on deck.
“It doesn’t happen much anymore,” Heath said, “but if we’re playing on a Tuesday night in a place that’s hot and smelly and only 100 people are there, we play just as hard. We have just as much fun. Every gig is important.”
Despite the ongoing pandemic, Heath’s touring is more or less back to normal. Logistically, though, adjustments have been made. Heath and the boys, including longtime bassist Jimbo Wallace, have drastically cut their overhead.
“For almost 30 years, we had a crew,” Heath said. “Well, that’s out the window now. It’s back to old style. And we gave up our tour bus because the bus company couldn’t get drivers and the price of diesel went through the roof. Now we rent a van and drive ourselves. We don’t play as many gigs on tour because we don’t have a bus driver, but we’re making more money because we don’t lease that bus.”
Along with performing with Reverend Horton Heat and running a record company, Heath’s extracurricular activities include hosting his daily radio show, “Rock-N-Roll Music Radio,” via KWXY-FM in Cathedral City, California. He’s also working on the next Reverend Horton Heat album, “The Roots of the Reverend Horton Heat, Volume 1.” It features remakes of songs Heath has a special connection to, including classics originally recorded by Johnny Cash, Eddie Cochran, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley.
Although COVID-19 threw a monkey wrench into his Fun-City Records operation, Heath said, his “Roots of the Reverend Horton” is progressing. Artwork has been commissioned and there’s a new audio mix. A Willie Nelson song is included among the project’s interpretations of rockabilly and rock ’n’ roll classics.
“We do one of his tunes rockabilly style,” Heath said. “We played golf with Willie lots of times. So, we’ve got some heavy hitters in there, but also obscure stuff, like Ronnie Dawson (a Texas rockabilly, folk and country artist) and early Conway Twitty.”
Heath founded Fun-City Records in 1999 as a vanity project for releasing seven-inch vinyl singles. Following the label’s debut from Reverend Horton Heat, Heath issued singles by his friends. Twenty years after Fun-City’s launch, the hobby turned serious with Oklahoma City rockabilly artist Jimmy Dale Richardson’s “The Dallas Barbershop Sessions.”
“I put out this crazy lo-fi rockabilly record,” Heath recalled. “I paid some radio people (to promote it) and, the next thing I know, it’s No. 9 on the alternative country charts. And about the spring of 2019, my radio people called me up and said, ‘You won’t believe this, but it’s back on the charts. It’s No. 5 now.’ So, I’m thinking, ‘Man, I guess I am a record label.’
“I kind of got challenged again with this new album by Justin Picard and the Thunderbird Winos. I’m kind of biting off more than I chew, because I’ve got so many things going on. But Reverend Horton Heat is my main baby. I can’t neglect Reverend Horton Heat in any way, shape or form.”
Reverend Horton Heat/Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre
7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28
Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre, Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
$25