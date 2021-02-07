LaShunda Hodges, an associate professor of plant and soil science at Southern University, has been named one of the 1,000 Inspiring Black Scientists in America by Cell Mentor, an online resource for researchers.
The list of scientists was compiled by scholars and includes scientists from universities and the private sector. The Dec. 28 article was published to “dismantle the myth that outstanding Black scientists make up a small percentage of the scientific community.”
Hodges previously served as an assistant and associate professor of soil and plant sciences in Alcorn State University’s Department of Agriculture, a visiting scientist for the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service Crop Production Unit and a research associate/native grass and wildlife habitat project manager for the Southern University Ag Center.
Hodges earned a bachelor's degree in soil and plant science and a master's degree in agronomy at Alcorn State and a doctorate in agronomy-environmental planning and management from LSU.
Gayle selected Miss Southeastern
Southeastern Louisiana University communication major Lily Gayle, of Hammond, has been chosen Miss Southeastern 2021.
Gayle received her crown from Miss Southeastern 2020 Janine Hatcher at the annual pageant Jan. 22 at Southeastern’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Sponsored by the Campus Activities Board, the pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant System.
Gayle will advance to the Miss Louisiana Pageant that will be held in Monroe in June.
First runner-up was Catherine Wooton, a criminal justice major from Belle Chasse, and second runner-up was Victoria Rocquin, a communications major from Lutcher.
Megan Magri, a general studies major from St. Rose, took home the Talent and Miss America Organization Scholarship Fundraiser awards, while Kobi Painting, a communications major from Amite, took home the Government Association Academic Award.
LSU graduate named outstanding grad student
Sam Rustom Jr., who graduated from LSU with a doctorate in weed science, has been selected as Outstanding Graduate Student by the Southern Weed Science Society.
He was selected over eight other nominees and is the second LSU graduate student to receive the award, according to LSU AgCenter weed scientist Eric Webster. The recognition was made during the SWSS conference held virtually Jan. 25-26.
Rustom, who graduated in December, was nominated by Webster and Steve Linscombe, retired LSU AgCenter rice breeder and director of the H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station in Crowley. In his nomination letter, Webster cited Rustom’s herbicide research that has helped rice farmers worldwide, along with 10 refereed publications and numerous abstracts.
Another LSU weed science student, David Walker, won first place in the Ph.D. poster contest.
Audubon DAR meets at Rural Life Museum
Rural Life Museum Executive Director Bill Stark spoke about the current needs for preservation to the John James Audubon Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution on Jan. 18 at the museum. The chapter will work with the museum to secure a DAR Historic Preservation Grant to make repairs.
South Central Director Lauren Pourciau Durr spoke about activities in the state and district. Due to the school holiday, many Ann Fairfax Children of the American Revolution members attended. The children handed out announcements and collected donations for the DAR Schools. Senior Director Sue Badeaux introduced the children and spoke about their weekend trip to Fort Jesup for the State CAR Conference.
Service to Veterans Chairwoman Georgia LaCour gave an update on the Christmas delivery of backpacks to the veterans formerly housed at the Raven’s Outreach Center and the veterans housed at the Magnolia Care Center. LaCour and Glenda Carlile delivered the gifts.
DAR Schools Chairwoman Denise Lindsly spoke on the current school needs. Margaret Tyler, Bridget May, Deny Malesic, Maribeth Andereck and LaCour were elected as delegates to the state conference in March. Tyler, Malesic and Andereck were elected as delegates to the Continental Congress in Washington, D.C., in June.
DAR membership is open to women 18 and older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. She must provide documentation for each statement of birth, marriage and death. For information, contact May at bmantiquarian@gmail.com.
Cortana Kiwanis gives AED to school
The Cortana Kiwanis Club has donated an automated external defibrillator to Holy Family School in Port Allen, the latest of 12 area schools that have received an AED from the club.
President Rick Haddad, Kiwanis Lt. Gov. Donna Leggett and Pam Morgan presented the AED to Principal Alise Ashford. LaMissTenn District of Kiwanis is working to place AEDs in all schools in Louisiana, Mississippi and West Tennessee. So far, over 450 AEDs have been provided by Kiwanis Clubs, and six lives have been saved by one of the donated AEDs.
Cortana Kiwanis meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Picadilly Cafeteria on Sherwood Forest and via Zoom. Call Brent Phillips, (225) 955-2988, for information.
Fairfax CAR attends state conference
Six members of the Ann Fairfax Society of the Children of the American Revolution attended the Louisiana Conference Jan. 23 in Many.
They toured the Los Adias Historical Site and learned about the site’s importance in the state's early history. They visited Fort Jessup for lunch in the old kitchen, followed by the program and business meeting.
Ann Fairfax children had prominent roles in the program and won many awards for their activities this past year. Michael Dunlap was elected president for this year and will be installed during the national conference. Attending were Elliot Tubbs, Madelyn Mcnew, Samuel Charette, Andrew Thibodeaux, David Dunlap, Michael Dunlap and Senior President Sue Badeaux.
AME Church FCU gets Inclusiv grant
The AME Church Federal Credit Union has been awarded a Resilience Fund grant from Inclusiv to expand its coronavirus relief efforts.
The AME Church Federal Credit Union is a minority designated credit union, serving over 350 members. It was destroyed during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and has struggled to rebuild. The grant will be used to expand its ability to serve its clients from other locations apart from its main location.
Over 50% of the families in the AME Church Federal Credit Union service area live below the federal poverty level. Its coronavirus relief efforts include increasing service hours in the process of increasing membership, providing account information more quickly and accurately beyond office hours, processing loan applications more efficiently and answering client’s questions concerning their accounts on the spot.
The Inclusiv Resilience Fund grant was launched in June 2020 to help minority-owned and operated credit unions with assets of under $100 million provide financial relief to consumers affected by the coronavirus. In total 655,000 philanthropic grants ranging in size from $5,000 to $25,000 were approved in the first funding round for COVID-19.