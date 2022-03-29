New Orleans-based Gail's Fine Ice Cream is the newest addition to the collection of eateries at the Perkins Road Overpass.
The ice cream shop opened March 21 at 3021 Perkins Road with an offering of 12 flavors of ice cream made from locally sourced ingredients. The menu also includes choices of sundaes, shakes, waffle cones, toppings and coffee.
The ice cream shop prides itself on freshness.
"Gail’s prioritizes our ingredients," states its website, gailsfineicecream.com. "We try our best to follow the harvest and introduce flavors that highlight beautiful seasonal elements."
The shop is owned Nick Hufft, director of operations for Hufft Marchand Hospitality co-owns the shop. He also is co-owner of The Overpass Merchant, Junior's on Harrison, Curbside Burgers, Junior's on Harrison and the original Gail's Fine Ice Cream in New Orleans.
For more information, visit gailsfineicecream.com.