Civic Associations meeting
WHAT: The Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations' monthly meeting
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
INFORMATION: Visit fgbrca.org or call President Nancy Curry, (225) 315-1206
DETAILS: Ed Lagucki, federation board director, will present information on how the federation plans to notify impacted member associations of pending Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment meeting agenda items, which address developments or projects located in and around their subdivisions. He will also review the results of the organization's recent membership survey. The meeting is open to the public.
Cuba presentation
WHAT: Cuba: Birds, Cars and Cigars, a presentation by Joelle Finley, Ken Harris and Jane Patterson
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9
WHERE: BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center's Education Building, 10533 N. Glenstone Place
ADMISSION: $3, $2.50 for seniors at the door.
DESCRIPTION: Sponsored by the Baton Rouge Audubon Society, Finley, Harris and Patterson will give a presentation on their latest adventure to Cuba, including a visit to the Bay of Pigs in search of the island's 26 endemic species including the world’s smallest bird, the Bee Hummingbird, and the bird that inspired the colors of the Cuban flag, the Cuban Trogon.