The Big Idaho Potato Truck will be making a stop at the Hi Nabor Supermarket in Baton Rouge on Sunday.
Never heard of the Big Idaho Potato Truck? Here are some details:
It's a 72-foot long flatbed trailer featuring a 28-foot long, 10-foot wide and 11.5-foot tall, 4 ton Idaho potato — and though it looks like the real deal, according to a video on the Big Idaho Potato's website, the "potato" was sculpted using Styrofoam and is largely made of steel infrastructure and fiberglass "skin."
As the star of the Idaho Potato Commission’s national television advertising campaign, millions of Americans have seen The Big Potato on its multiple jaunts across the country. The most frequently asked question is, "Is it real?" If it were, the Big Idaho® Potato would:
- Be the equivalent of 21,562 medium-size potatoes.
- Weigh 802 times more than the largest potato ever grown, which clocked in at 11 pounds.
- Make 20,217 servings of mashed potatoes.
- Make close to 1 million French fries.
- Take nearly 7,000 years to grow.
- Take about 2 years to bake.