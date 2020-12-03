The Louisiana Veterans Museum Foundation has postponed its Roarin' on the River II event set for Tuesday out of concerns that it shouldn't hold an in-person event amid the recent surge in coronavirus cases.
The foundation had planned to give Richard Lipsey its Foundation Award in a ceremony at the USS Kidd. A new date will be announced later.
Roarin' on the River is a 1940s-themed fundraiser benefiting the USS Kidd Veterans Museum.
Lipsey is being honored for service dating to his time as a cadet colonel division commander of the LSU Cadet Corps of 3,000. He also commanded the honor guard of slain President John F. Kennedy and in recent years led an effort to restore Memorial Tower at LSU.