Few duos make your taste buds sing like the combination of eggplant and tomatoes. Well, there’s okra and tomatoes, but that combo deserves its own column.
There are plenty of baskets of deep purple eggplant and ripe, homegrown tomatoes at our Louisiana farmers markets. I took full advantage of them on my last shopping trip.
What I find goes best with eggplant and tomatoes are Italian-inspired dishes made with flavors often found in that cuisine. I’ve included two of my favorite recipes using these ingredients — locally grown eggplant and tomatoes plus fresh herbs from my home garden boxes.
The Bolognese served with pasta makes for a hearty meal. I like to serve this rich sauce over cheese-filled tortellini. A small portion is certain to fill a hungry stomach. I packed this one up immediately to send to our parents while we were out of town.
Eggplant Bake is super simple to put together and comes out of the oven ready to shine on the center of the dinner table. Top with fresh sweet basil strips and serve with fresh French bread for a lovely supper.
Truly, eggplant and tomatoes are so easy to pair together in delicious dishes. As Louisiana growing seasons go, we can expect to enjoy this delicious combo all summer long.
Eggplant Bolognese
Serves 8. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 pound mild Italian sausage, ground
2 tablespoons olive oil
1½ to 2 pounds (3 medium) eggplant, peeled and diced
1 small yellow onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
3 cups canned tomato sauce
2 cups fresh ripe tomatoes, seeded and diced
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced
1 tablespoon fresh oregano, minced
1 tablespoon fresh basil, minced
Cooked penne pasta or cheese tortellini
1. In a large Dutch oven or deep skillet, cook Italian sausage over medium heat, breaking it up, until browned. Remove from pot and set aside to drain in a sieve or a plate lined with paper towels.
2. Heat olive oil in the same pan over medium heat. Add eggplant, onion and garlic. Cook and stir until lightly browned and tender, about 10 to 15 minutes.
3. Stir in tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, salt, pepper and sugar.
4. Add sausage back to the pot and stir. Stir in fresh parsley, oregano and basil.
5. Cover Dutch oven, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
6. Serve hot over warm, cooked pasta.
Eggplant Mozzarella Bake
Yields 6 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 pound ground Italian sausage
1 onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced
1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
1 medium eggplant
2 tomatoes, sliced
1 (8-ounce) ball fresh mozzarella cheese
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning blend
1 tablespoon fresh basil, chiffonade
1. Preheat oven to 425 F.
2. In large skillet or Dutch oven, sauté sausage, onion, garlic and mushrooms.
3. Once sausage is cooked through, fold in tomato paste until fully incorporated.
4. Grease a casserole dish. Spoon meat mixture into the dish and spread to cover the bottom.
5. Slice eggplant into ¼-inch rounds and lay them in the pan to cover the meat.
6. Slice tomatoes and lay over the eggplant.
7. Slice mozzarella with a thin or serrated cheese knife, about ¼-inch rounds.
8. Lay the slices over the tomatoes. Sprinkle seasoning blend over the cheese.
9. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until cheese is browned and bubbly. Serve warm topped with fresh basil strips.