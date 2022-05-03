Mother's Day is Sunday, May 8, so if you haven't yet made reservations for brunch or lunch with mom, now is the time.
And a good place to start would be the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, 201 Lafayette St., which will be serving up its Mother's Day Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $59.95 for adults and $24.95 for children age 12 and younger.
There will be two seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. To reserve your spot, visit https://bit.ly/3vYachv. To see the menu, visit https://bit.ly/3MLKJPe.
Mother's Day at Rouj Creole
Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., is taking reservations for its Mother's Day Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 8.
For reservations, visit roujcreole.com/reservations.
Il Borro wine dinner
The Little Village-Airline, 14241 Airline Highway, will host an Il Borro Estate Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5.
Darrell Gibson, Mid West Brand Manager for the Il Borro Estate wines, will present a selection of Italian wines from the Il Borro estate in Tuscany. The price is $125 per person inclusive of tax and gratuity. Arrival begins at 6:30 p.m., and dinner will start promptly at 7 p.m.
For reservations, call (225) 751-4115.
Mother's Day at Beausoleil
Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway, will serve its Mother's Day Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8.
For reservations, visit beausoleilcoastal.com/reservations.
Spoke & Hub events
Spoke & Hub, 5412 Government St., will have hot food, cool drinks and live music at its parking lot party at 6 p.m. Friday, May 6, during Mid City Merchants' Hot Art, Cool Nights art hop.
Local artists will be featured in the parking lot, and The Teche Two will provide live music.
Also, Spoke & Hub will be serving its Mother's Day Brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8. For reservations, visit spokeandhubbr.com/reservations-2.
Crawfish cook-off
The Food Trucks at Oak Grove, 17198 Old Jefferson Highway, will host a Crawfish Cook-Off from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
Cost is $25 per person with all-you-can-eat crawfish.
Volunteers needed
The Matthew 25:35 Ministries is asking for volunteers for a "Feed a Truck" event, which includes the eighth annual Need to Feed Run/Walk on Saturday, June 4, at St. Charles United Methodist Church, 1905 Ormond Blvd., Destrehan. All proceeds from this event will provide food for area families in need through the Matthew 25:35 Ministries' Food Pantry, as well as, raise awareness of "the need to feed" the hungry in St. Charles Parish.
To volunteer, call (504) 710-5650.
Mother's Day Workshop
Registration is open for a Mother's Day Workshop for age 6 and older from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Young Chef's Academy of Baton Rouge 7970 Jefferson Highway.
Show your mother how much she means to you this year by learning how to make some scrumptious recipes you can recreate at home for her special day. Bring your mom, grandmother, stepmother or that special person who is like a mom and work side-by-side to prepare and enjoy a delicious meal together.
Cost is $75 for one adult and one child and $35 for each additional child. To register, visit batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events.