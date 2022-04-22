The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine’s Sustainability and Climate Awareness Committee is hosting the LSU Lakes Kayak Clean Up from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Volunteers from LSU Vet Med will go out on the LSU lakes in kayaks to pick up trash in and around the lakes.
The volunteers are meeting at the LSU Rowing Club Boat Dock on Dalrymple Drive in between the Mormon Student Center and the Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church. The LSU UREC is providing gloves, nets and garbage bags for collecting trash.
This is part of several efforts being held this week in honor of Earth Day.