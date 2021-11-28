BR.southernadele.112821

Southern University's Human Jukebox marching band plays Adele's "Easy on Me." The singer gave the band a shoutout on Twitter over its rendition of the song.

Southern Univerisity's Human Jukebox marching band is sweeping the internet — again — with a performance of Adele's "Easy on Me."

The band posted its rendition of the song, performed during the Bayou Classic in New Orleans, on Twitter.

Adele, who is one of the most popular musical artists in the world, retweeted the video with a heart-eyes emoji, getting more than 6,000 retweets and almost 57,000 likes. The band's original tweet was retweeted more than 5,000 times and liked 24,000 times.

"Easy on Me," the singer's first new song in six years, surged to the top of Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart, racking up some 54 million streams, 74,000 downloads and 19,000 radio plays, according to the New York Times.

This is hardly the first time the Jukebox has gotten involved in international smash hits. 

In 2019, Lizzo enlisted the band and Southern's Dancing Dolls to make the music video for her song "Good as Hell," which also topped the charts. 

Lizzo’s music video on Southern’s campus turned students into stars, making them feel ‘Good as Hell’

