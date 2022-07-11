For one night, and one night only, Theatre Baton Rouge will stage "Sunday with Sondheim," a cabaret-style show will be a compilation of favorites from Stephen Sondheim's shows mixed with lesser known compositions conceived especially for the theater's 2022 fundraising gala, set for July 17 at the Old Louisiana Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd.
Festivities begin at 5 p.m. in the ballroom with a dinner provided by Ruffino's, followed by the show co-directed by Jennifer Ellis and Terry Bowman.
Technically, Ellis is listed as the director and Bowman is the music director.
"But from the beginning, Terry and I put this show together," she said. "They started calling me the director, but I would say we're co-directors. We collaborated on everything."
The show will stage a cast of 14 Theatre Baton Rouge veterans and newcomers performing some 20 songs in solos, duos and ensembles.
"We'll have some of the best musical theater voices in Baton Rouge in this show," Bowman said. "They'll be accompanied Leah Hartman on the grand piano."
Ellis said the cast will be dressed in formalwear.
"It's going to be an elegant show," she said.
"And," Bowman said, "We're hoping that the audience having learned some new Sondheim songs. These are songs that were either cut or just aren't as well-known, but they're just as interesting and fun as his popular songs."
Tickets for "Sunday with Sondheim" are $100, which includes dinner and one drink. All proceeds will benefit Theatre Baton Rouge.
For tickets, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.