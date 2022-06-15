Father's Day can be tricky to celebrate. The Advocate's features staff, including Judy Bergeron, George Morris, Myracle Lewis and Jan Risher, have put together a list of possibilities to help mark the day with Dad.
If your father likes a paddling adventure, take him out to Lake Martin and rent a canoe or kayak and explore the cypress forest. Even in the heat of summer, the old-growth cypress provide a surprising and welcoming cool. Pack & Paddle, based in Lafayette, is hosting daily guided kayak swamp tours for $69 per person. Click here to learn more.
In Baton Rouge, there's a kayak launch at Highland Road Community Park and a variety of other prime spots that your paddling-loving dad might enjoy, if you have your own kayak or can rent one. But if you're wanting a guided paddling trip, try Canoe and Trail in Covington. They've offered canoe and kayak swamp tours since 1972 and currently have three-hour moonlight and twilight guided paddle trips available. To learn more, click here.
If your father likes barbecue, there are an array of options from the newly opened The Shed, located at 7477 Burbank Drive or The Smokey Pit at 1916 Dallas Drive or Hannah Q Smokehouse (with two locations in Baton Rouge and one in Prarieville) or the newly opened T&T Smokehouse Meats, located at 360 Main Street, Baker. Take your pick. Find a table and enjoy some barbecue and maybe a cold one.
If your dad likes a good movie with a side of buttery popcorn, the first batch of summer blockbusters has arrived at your local theater. We can personally vouch for "Top Gun: Maverick," with Tom Cruise returning full-force to this sequel to 1986's "Top Gun." And it's not all about the hold-onto-your-seat thrills of fighter pilot training — Val Kilmer as "Iceman" returns for the film's most heart-tugging moment.
Add to that fine performances by newcomers to the franchise, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Connelly, and you've got a winner. Other options include "Jurassic World: Dominion," with leads Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldlbum back for more dinosaur adventure; and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the action-fantasy flick starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Benedict Wong.
If your dad likes to go fast, check out NOLA Motorsports Park. It's go-karting on a different level. Called the "fastest karting track in the South," the track is "designed to be different" with a 30-acre track that sports more than 80 configurations including the .95-mile SKUSA Pro Circuit. Professional drivers and amateurs alike can enjoy. For more information, click here.
If your father's into live music, we suggest Red Dragon Listening Room, 2401 Florida St., Baton Rouge. If he's unfamiliar with listening rooms, this will be an experience unto itself, as the venue brings "intimate show" to another level with sofas, recliners and mismatched chairs filling much of the space. Sunday night's show offers Americana artist Bobbo Byrnes from California, bringing his singer-songwriter storytelling, along with opening act J.M. Fritz. Tickets are $25, regular admission; $35, VIP seating, at PayPal.me/reddragonlr.
Also worth checking out: Hudson Long & the Wild Blue Yonder at Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St., Baton Rouge, 1 p.m. Sunday; and Songwriter Sunday at Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 315 North Blvd., 1 p.m. each Sunday. The two-parter has scheduled performers until 3 p.m., and then it's open mic time.
If your father likes golf, take the whole family to join the golfing fun at TopGolf. Even in the summer, the folks at TopGolf find a way to make outdoor golfing in Louisiana cool. If you're looking for a bargain, on Tuesday, TopGolf is half-price. Located at 10955 N. Mall Drive in Baton Rouge. Click here to learn more.
If your father likes seafood, take him to Juicy Seafood, a restaurant that awaits his Father’s Day celebration with its “My Super Papa” seafood platter for $66. The combo tray includes two clusters of snow crab legs, one pound of headless shrimp, one Dungeness crab cluster, two eggs, two corns, four potatoes and beer. This special is only available this Father’s Day weekend at 3132 College Drive, Suite B. For more information, visit the restaurant's website here.
If your father likes to cook, sign him up for a cooking class. Red Stick Spice company has a variety on the horizon. Lili Courtney and Anne Milneck will teach cast-iron cooking. Each participant in the class will take home a four-quart Staub graphite cocotte with glass lid. The hands-on class will end in a full meal that includes roasted garlic cast-iron bread, hummus soup with spinach, Basque chicken, crispy roast potatoes with thyme and Snickerdoodle skillet cookie. The classes are structured as "divide and conquer."
Each group cooks a different dish on the menu, and those efforts combine to produce a meal in the end. Instructors move through the room, helping each group. They also stop and demo multiple teachable moments along the way. To learn more, click here.
If your father likes hiking, the Clark Creek Natural Area is worth drive to Pond, Mississippi, for a hiking experience that's unique to this area: steep undulations with several waterfalls, some more than 30 feet high, amid the hardwood forest. Stairs allow safe descent and ascent in the steepest areas. There's $2 daily entry fee for everyone older than 5, and a restroom and water fountain are the only amenities. Another option is the
Port Hudson State Historic Site just across the East Feliciana Parish line off U.S. 61, which has 6 miles of trails in more gently hilly terrain. Wildlife abounds, as does history: Port Hudson is the site of the Confederacy's last stand along the Mississippi River in the Civil War, a 48-day siege that remains the longest in U.S. military history.
If your father likes fresh fruit and veggies, take him to one of the many farmers markets in the area. The nonprofit Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance, known as BREADA, operates two year-round markets: The Red Stick Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road, and the Main Street Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Fifth and Main streets downtown.
The organization also offers two seasonal Red Stick Farmers Markets, the first from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the plaza of the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., and the other from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at ExxonMobile YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd.
These markets are open-air, producer-only markets. All produce is locally grown, and the seasonal markets are added during the peak seasons of spring and summer. The Red Sick Farmers Market has more than 50 member farmers who offer fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, seafood, artisan breads, homemade pies, honey, milk and cheese, native plants, herbs and specialty food items.
The Main Street Market also offers cooking demonstrations and other programming. For more information, visit breada.org. To learn more about other farmers markets, click here.
If your father likes airplanes and history, check out the Wedell-Williams Aviation and Cypress Sawmill Museum in Patterson. The collection highlights the legacy of Louisiana aviation pioneers Jimmie Wedell and Harry P. Williams, who formed an air service together in 1928 in Patterson. Both men became nationally prominent during the Golden Age of Aviation. Both Wedell and Williams perished in plane crashes, but their legacies lives on. Displays include numerous aircraft, such as the famous Miss Patterson #44 and the Gilmore #121 and 1930s air racing trophies and memorabilia. The David J. Felterman Theater features an air racing film about the 1932 Cleveland National Air Races.
The museum also documents the history of the cypress lumber industry in Louisiana, the state’s first significant manufacturing industry. Cypress lumber harvested and milled in Louisiana was shipped in mass quantities across the country. Patterson was once home to the largest cypress sawmill in the world, owned by Frank B. Williams.
If your father likes the military (or pirates), the USS KIDD Veterans Museum will host a July 4th event for “Patriots and Pirates, a Revolutionary Celebration” on Independence Day. V.I.P., that’s Very Important Patriot (or Pirate) tickets are available at $50 per person and include access to the museum for the evening, food and beverages, access to the USS KIDD beginning at 8 p.m., and the best view of fireworks on the Mississippi River.
If you're wondering about the pirate connection, did you know that the USS KIDD, and her successor KIDDs, are the only ships in the U.S. Navy authorized to fly the Jolly Roger, or “skull and crossbones”? During World War II USS KIDD became known as the “Pirate of the Pacific.”
If your father likes brunch, invite him on Sunday to Leola’s Café and Coffee House for “The Dad Bod Special.” This breakfast feast for $28 will be sure to settle your old man’s hunger with its three scrambled cheesy eggs, three pieces of crispy bacon, three sausage links, ham, Leola’s special cheesy grits and breakfast spuds. The special includes a short pancake stack and a chef’s choice dessert, but the sweets don’t end there.
The café’s sister concept, Aliye Belle’s Snowballs, will be rewarding all fathers with a free snowball. A live performance from Baton Rouge singer Peyton McMahan will be from 10:30-1:30 at the café’s patio. For more information, contact Leola’s Café and Coffee House at (225) 256-7052.
If your father likes hunting and fishing, take him to the 40th annual Louisiana Sportsman Show and Festival in Gonzales this Father’s Day weekend for an outdoor extravaganza. After a two-year Covid cancelation, this year’s event returns to showcase outdoor equipment and sporting goods. One of the show’s main highlights, Fetch-N-Fish, is an educational seminar that combines fishing and dog-training tips with the help of Jason Reynolds and his high-flying Labrador retrievers that scale a 41-foot-long bass tub. Musical performances by Louisiana singers Adam Pearce and Dominick Michael will also be included.
General admission tickets will be available at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center’s entrance gates. For each day, tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children who are 5-12. Children under the age of five are admitted free.
For more information, click here.
If your father likes to get creative, try glassblowing at New Orleans Glassworks with Dad. The studio has a variety of classes and workshops for folks with a wide variety of skill level — from no experience on up. Enjoy the hands-on experience of glassblowing with experts on hand to provide the guidance necessary to create a beautiful and colorful glass memento or vase. For more information, click here.