Animal rescues tend to focus on dogs and cats, and there are organizations dedicated to housing and re-homing them.
In southeast Louisiana, when it comes to koi, there is Ariane Trammel.
As a portrait and mural painter, children’s book author and illustrator and mother of two, it isn’t like Trammel isn’t busy enough. But when people decide they can no longer keep the colorful fish, this Ponchatoula woman is likely to get the call. It happens ever couple of months or so.
“I don’t have a rescue organization,” Trammel said. “It’s really just me.”
Eight years ago, Trammel built a koi pond and wanted to learn more about raising the fish, so she started attending Deep South Koi and Pond Society meetings in Baton Rouge. At the third meeting, it was time to elect new officers, and Trammel was elected president.
“The majority of the group was older couples that are retired. There were very few people my age — at the time, I was about 30 — that were in the group and, I guess, had the energy to kind of run the group,” she said. “I really thought they were kidding.”
They weren’t, and Trammel worked to raise the group’s profile, building a website and Facebook page, revamping the logo and organizing koi shows. An unexpected job came when an elderly Port Allen man called. He could no longer keep up with his overcrowded pond. This can be a problem with koi ponds. Koi reproduce, and if the pond isn’t properly managed, there become so many fish that water quality suffers.
“He had about 60 fish, and it just got to where he could not maintain it anymore,” Trammell said. “He was by himself, and the fish were starting to die. The water quality had gotten so poor.”
Trammell recruited club members to join her in catching and relocating the koi. The volunteers kept some for themselves and found homes for others. One person brought a horse trailer, and they netted the fish and put them in fresh water in large plastic bags before taking them to their new homes. And not a moment too soon.
“The water was just black. It was absolutely just sludge,” she said. “We couldn’t see the fish to scoop them out with the net. I had my volunteers standing around the edges holding nets out, and I was up to my neck in the sludge water holding out my hands and hand-catching these koi.”
When she became pregnant with her second child, she reduced her involvement and eventually stopped attending. However, area people doing internet searches on koi still found her name and email (artbyariane@hotmail.com) when they had koi they no longer wanted. She has continued to help them out.
“If somebody had a post about ‘I have these fish and don’t know what to do with them,’ a lot of friends who know I was into koi would just tag me,” Trammell said. “So, I would wind up getting people I didn’t know message me just because they knew I was a koi enthusiast, and I had the means to go and safely remove them.”
Those means include a minivan, a Rubbermaid water trough, an aerator that runs off the van’s cigarette lighter and nets. The key to successful rescue is working quickly so she can get the fish to her pond or another person who wants them. She doesn’t charge for her services, though she asks for gas money depending on how far she has to drive.
Why does she do this? Because there’s just something about koi.
“They’re so pretty. In Japan, they call them living jewels,” Trammell said. They’re beautiful fish, and they’re very social. They’ll come and eat out of your hand. I had this huge, 30-inch, black and white male one, and I would just feed him out of my hand like a puppy dog every morning. I would drink my coffee and feed him pellets out of my hand. He would see me coming and he knew every morning he was about to eat.
“They’re beautiful. I just love to watch them. There’s something so peaceful about them watching them swim. It’s therapeutic.”