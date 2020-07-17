Southern University is growing its archive of stories of 19th-century slaves.
Next spring, the university will add 50 accounts to its collection of 228 slave narratives collected by John B. Cade and his students in the 1930s. The additional 50 were collected by the Louisiana Works Progress Administration, and will be digitized and made available online, said Angela V. Proctor, head university archivist and digital librarian at SU’s John B. Cade Library.
LSU Rural Life Museum retiring director to successor: Love it as the family did; respect it as LSU does
When Cade was on the faculties of two historically black universities — Southern University and Prairie View A&M — in the first half of the 20th century, he sent students to collect stories from former slaves. Southern's collection also includes the research from Prairie View.
The library began posting these stories online in 2014, enabling researchers worldwide to read them.
The additional narratives were collected by the Depression-era WPA. In addition to employing mostly unskilled men to carry out public works infrastructure projects, the WPA included the Federal Writers’ Project, which collected interviews, articles and notes on African-American life in the South, including oral histories from former slaves.
Written much differently than those Cade collected, the handwritten WPA narratives contain vernacular spelling and grammar, Proctor said. It's unclear if the writing reflected the interviewers’ own level of education or if they were trying to capture the parlance of the former slaves.
“We have simple words like ‘children’ they are pronouncing it as ‘chilluns,’” Proctor said. “‘Was’ is spelled ‘wuz.’”
They include, however, many of the same themes of Cade's work concerning how slaves lived, the work they did and the cruelties inflicted by owners and overseers.
Part of Cade's motivation was to counter White historians' suggestions that slaves had not minded their status, Proctor said. Cruelty, particularly from the overseers hired to manage slaves, is a frequent theme.
Proctor said a 2017 story in The Advocate about the narratives increased their visibility. However, the library later reorganized the database and changed the web address.
The Black Lives Matter movement is increasing interest in the collection.
“We have seen an uptick,” Proctor said. “We receive calls all the time.”