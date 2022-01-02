My friends, who are avid tennis fans, schedule games every Monday. Often, they also play on other days, amid lunches and parties.
I am happy for them, but wish I could join them on the courts. Unfortunately, I have absolutely no hand-eye coordination, which tennis requires.
Sadly, my parents learned this fact quite early in my life.
They experimented with all types of lessons in sports, art, drama and music, trying to find an activity I both liked and enjoyed some success. Honestly, I tried.
Six years of piano found me still in Book 2, while clarinet lessons truly hurt my head. At dance classes (jazz, tap, ballet, hula and baton) I was always one step behind the other performers. Private voice lessons were successful, but I usually was the second choice for productions.
By age 11, I had acquired a few extra pounds, so my parents signed me up for swim team. Not just a local club team. Oh no, a premier team that competed nationally and cost them a small fortune, which was quite a commitment for my school educator parents.
Wow! I liked swimming competitively and earned ribbons, medals and other awards. Perfect!
Long story short, in this seventh decade of my life, I am still swimming competitively. Sure, I have lost some speed, but the stokes are still sound.
Thank goodness for swimming. During the pandemic, two of the pools I use remained open. And we had no problems with the coronavirus.
While tennis is very social, swimming is private. In high school I read "Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner" and mentally changed the title to read "Swimmer."
The blue line that centers my lane is my confidant. I share my happiness, fears and concerns with the line, and it provides answers and encouragement. The blue line accepts my frailties and never reprimands.
I am grateful for swimming and hope that my body will let me continue the sport for another decade or two.
Meanwhile, the blue line and I have much to discuss.
— Tope lives in Baton Rouge