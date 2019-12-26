"What does this song mean? My whole life, I don't know what this song means. I mean, 'Should old acquaintance be forgot?' Does that mean that we should forget old acquaintances? Or does it mean that if we happened to forget them, we should remember them, which is not possible because we already forgot them?"
"Well, maybe it just means that we should remember that we forgot them or something. Anyway, it's about old friends."
— Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, on the New Year's Eve anthem "Auld Lang Syne," "When Harry Met Sally" (1989)
This New Year's Eve, if you find yourself dancing to the aforementioned song popularized by bandleader Guy Lombardo, just remember what Sally told Harry. Or better yet, watch or rewatch the classic rom-com with those old friends to celebrate another orbit of our Earth around the sun. The believable, hilarious "WHMS" is so more entertaining than 2011's contrived, though star-packed movie "New Year's Eve."
But if venturing out is more your idea of New Year's Eve fun, there's lots going on around Baton Rouge to welcome in 2020.
If your children won't be staying awake until midnight, head out earlier in the day to Noon Year's Eve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive.
Here, the kids will be having their own ball drop at noon. Space is limited, so registration is strongly suggested. Regular admission is $14; free for members.
Also a family-friendly event, the 2019 Red Stick Revelry takes place from 9 p.m. to midnight at North Boulevard Town Square downtown.
Two 20‐minute laser light shows, with six high-powered 3D laser beams choreographed to music, will be projected on a screen from The Crest stage and over the audience, at 9:30 p.m. and again at 11 p.m.
The Florida Street Blowhards get the crowd warmed up beginning at 8 p.m., playing traditional jazz. Phat Hat takes over on the Crest Stage at 9 p.m. with its funky dance songs from the '60s, '70s and '80s, performing until just before midnight.
When the Red Stick (Baton Rouge's alternative to New York City's gigantic, sparkling ball) drops at midnight, fireworks over the Mississippi River will follow.
For more details, visit facebook.com/RedStickRevelry.
Other celebrations include:
NYE TACO TUESDAY: 11 a.m., The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria, 2112 Perkins Palms Ave. Start the party early with $3 tacos, $3 beers and $5 house margaritas all day long.
NEW YEAR'S EVE MADNESS: 4 p.m. to close, Main Event, 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 660. Choice of all-you-can-play games or all-you-can-play activities for $14.99. Also includes complimentary Champagne toast at midnight and free kid's meal with purchase of one food item for $8.99 or more. (225) 508-3050.
NEW YEAR'S EVE EVENTS: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 1717 N. River Road. Buffet dinner or four-course dinner at the Grill. (225) 709-7777.
NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge, 4728 Constitution Ave. Music by Carbon Copy Band, Chase Tyler Band and The Eddie Smith Band. Dinner buffet featuring Louisiana cuisine. Dancing and open bar, including wine, beer and call brands. Room packages, table packages, with Champagne and early admission to the buffet. (225) 448-2030.
NEW YEAR'S EVE SPARKLE PARTY: 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Tsunami Sushi, 100 Lafayette St., Rooftop. General admission includes access to terrace festivities, Champagne toast at midnight, buffet-style food, sushi stations, two bars, DJ, photo booth and the best view in Baton Rouge for $100 per person. VIP includes a five-course meal in dining room for $150 per person. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.
NEW YEARS EVE COUNTDOWN TO 2020: 8 p.m., Red Stick Social, 1509 Government St. at the Electric Depot. Music from Beaucoup Boogie, party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast. $25 general admission, $75 VIP experience, which includes appetizer buffet, dedicated bar and drink package and exclusive access to rooftop patio. 21+ event.
NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room, 2733 North St. Join Henry Turner Jr., the Listening Room All-Stars and special guests. Tickets are $25 and include two complimentary beverages, soul food side dish buffet, party hats and noisemakers. Alcohol-free environment. henryslisteningroom.com or (225) 802-9681.
NYE PARTY: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center Gym, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition. Jambalaya and soft drinks will be sold. Ice provided. BYOB, food and ice chest, no cash bar. Groups of eight can reserve a private table. $50 per person. (225) 450-1009.
LIGHT UP THE NIGHT: L'Auberge Casino Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Ave. NYE Bash in the Event Center, doors open at 10:30 p.m., open bar featuring Pants Party; show 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., $40 per person, general admission and standing room only. Live music in Edge, 10 p.m., featuring The Anteeks. Live music in the Promenade, 9 p.m., with Press 1 For English. (225) 215-7777.
NEW YEAR'S EVE AT RADIO BAR: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. Featuring drink specials and DJ Bird playing hits.
RINGING IN THE NEW YEAR ON THE RIVER: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Baton Rouge Hilton Capitol Center, 201 Lafayette St. Ring in 2020 in your best Roaring '20s style clothing. Featuring amazing views of the river, a firework showcase, music by Rechelle and The Regeneration Band along with DJ Doc, a food buffet, two premium bars and complimentary party favors. $85 general admission, $850 reserved table seating (10 tickets). Tickets at eventbrite.com.
GLOW ALL OUT NYE PARTY: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., TopGolf, 10955 N. Mall Drive. Unlimited game play for six guests, live DJ all night, front-row seats to a midnight fireworks show, glow-in-the-dark themed party favors. Food and beverage not included and must be purchased separately. Upgrade to a VIP package for elevated dining experience with access to premium holiday buffet, a bottle of sparkling wine for 21+ guests and unlimited nonalcoholic beverages. $240 per general admission bay and $420 per VIP admission bay. (225) 372-3725.