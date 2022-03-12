- First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd., will host master organist and LSU graduate Jacob Benda of St. Cloud, Minnesota, with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra in the concert, "Symphonic Splendor: Masterworks for Organ and Orchestra," at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20. The program will feature Francis Poulenc’s "Concerto in G minor for Organ, Strings and Timpani; Edvard Greig's "Holberg Suite for String Orchestra;" and Joseph Rheinberger’s "Concerto in F Major for Organ and Orchestra." The program will be conducted by Lamar Drummonds. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 383-4777.
- Organist Jacob Benda will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, on the 50-rank, three-manual Reuter pipe organ at St. Joseph's Cathedral, 401 Main St. He will be accompanied by Baton Rouge Symphony Concertmaster Borislava Iltcheva on violin. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 387-5928 or email office@cathedralbr.org.
- Backwoods Gallery, owned by Joe Savell, 11931 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville, will open an exhibit of works by Olivia McNeely Pass’ paintings with a wine and cheese reception at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Pass is a former college English teacher who now teaches for OLLI at LSU. She is a member of Charter Street Studio in Jackson. The show includes scenes of West Feliciana, Sabine and Avoyelles parishes; her travels; interesting trees; wildlife; nature walks and scenes; people; and various structures. The show and reception are free, but proof of vaccination is required. For additional information, call Joe Savell at (225)721-1736.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's production of "Rapunzel," at 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, March 26-27, in the Raising Cane's River Center Theater for the Performing Arts, 300 St. Louis St. Tickets are $27-$47 by visiting ticketmaster.com/rapunzel-baton-rouge-louisiana-03-26-2022/event.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing the exhibit "State of the Art: Records," through June 19. The exhibit, "Eugene Martin: The Creative Act," opens on Thursday, April 7. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
- Tickets are on sale for "From Mozart to Motown — A Vocal Extravaganza" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The program is the brainchild of Richard Hobson, professor of Voice and Opera at Southern University. Tickets are $25-$45 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
- Tickets are on sale for continuing performances of Max Cox's off-Broadway hit, "Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventual Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic," at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond. The production is a collaboration between the Columbia Theatre and Southeastern Theatre. Performances continue at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, March 18-19 and March 25-26 and 2 p.m. Sundays, March 13 and 20. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and are available by calling (985) 543-4371. For more information, call (985) 543-4366.
- Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air will host a plein air painting demonstration by Mark Boedges at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 17, near the Shadows, 317 E. Main St., New Iberia. The demo will take place outside, weather permitting. Admission is free. Other coinciding activities are The Shadows-on-the-Teche are a Plein Air Painting Competition continues through Friday, March 18, there will be a painting demo at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at the Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, a Paint Out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 18 in downtown New Iberia; and a painting workshop from Saturday through Monday, March 19-21 by Boedges at the Shadows. For more information, visit shadowsontheteche.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments