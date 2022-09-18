Jericho Brown, Robert Olen Butler, Gerard Collins and Emily Nemens will teach the Louisiana Book Festival's 2022 writing workshops.
These prominently published authors include two Pulitzer Prize recipients, an international creative writing instructor, and a recent editor of two distinguished literary journals.
These WordShops are half-day writing workshops on a variety of topics taking place at the State Library of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Oct. 28. The courses are designed for people writing fiction, nonfiction and poetry and are appropriate for writers of all levels of experience.
“Louisiana has such a rich literary history, and the WordShops that precede the annual Louisiana Book Festival are part of that history,” Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said.
“Louisiana is full of stories and people who write those stories. We hope these opportunities advance our attendees down the path toward becoming contributors to our literary culture,” said State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton.
The classes, taught by these award-winning and bestselling professional authors, will cover a wide range of topics for honing the writers’ craft, including strategies for generative revision, the usefulness of writer fear as a tool and the fundamentals of and expanding the creative process.
The WordShop schedule includes two concurrent sessions in the morning and two in the afternoon:
9 a.m. to noon, "Writing Through Your Fears, Regardless," Collins
"After the Draft: Revising, Editing, and Publishing Your Work," Nemens
1 p.m. to 4 p.m., "Jumpstart Your Engines Poetry Workshop," Brown
"After Craft: The Process of Writing Fiction," Butler
Registration is $50 for one WordShops, $90 for two WordShops. Space is limited. Registration and payment are due by Monday, Oct. 24. After that date, registrations will be accepted only as space allows.
To register, call (225) 219-9503 or visit the WordShops webpage.
Each of the instructors will be featured at the Louisiana Book Festival on Oct. 29, with their latest works. For more information on the 2022 Louisiana Book Festival, visit www.LouisianaBookFestival.org and follow the festival on Facebook.