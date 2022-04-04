Louisiana singer Kevin Gullage conquered the "Duets" round of Hollywood Week on "American Idol" Sunday night.
The next step for the 23-year-old New Orleans performer — the "Showstoppers" round and selection of the Top 24. Both will happen on Monday night's 7 p.m., two-hour episode on ABC.
Speaking of showstoppers, Gullage and duet partner Yoli Mayor had a moment Sunday night with their bluesy, soul-filled spin on show tune "Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better."
Calling themselves "The Dysfunctional Duo," the pair bantered back and forth about "Who's got this?" before segueing into song, Gullage at the piano, Mayor standing a few feet away. The rousing, original performance brought the "Idol" judges to their feet.
At one point, Lionel Richie turned to fellow judge Katy Perry and said with a look of surprise, "They put that together last night?"
Third judge Luke Bryan added, "Wow, you two are definitely going to the next round."
The judges had hand-picked the duet pairings, and this one hit the bull's eye. Mayor is an alternative R&B/soul singer and songwriter based in Miami, Florida. She reached the semi-finals in Season 12 of NBC's "America's Got Talent."
Gullage, who attended the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts and Loyola University, leads his band, Kevin Gullage & the Blues Groovers.