LSU’s homecoming is this weekend, allowing us to pause and remember how good things were in our own days at the university, or in our glory days wherever or whenever they might’ve been.

We’ve all heard of those olden times when people dressed up for LSU games. My dad bought my mom a football mum corsage with a golden tiger charm for games when they were courtin’ and well into my young life.

I don’t know what sounds more preposterous now, that a date would buy you a corsage for an outdoor sporting event where temperatures and humidity ruin your hair and everything else, or that you’d want to wear one to go tailgating. But it’s enough to make you wonder what other traditions have fallen out of favor.

From a fashion standpoint, it seems the tradition of wearing your school’s colors is wavering. A glance around area boutiques reveals that some of you are taking liberties with what I consider proper LSU attire. I’ve seen LSU ladies sporting pink instead of purple, brown instead of gold.

Just remember, we’re playing Mississippi State for homecoming so you might strive to wear actual purple instead of Mississippi's maroon.

And, no, leopard, cheetah and zebra print are not the same as tiger stripes. Not even in small doses. Not even if you ask nicely.

Is it that hard to match the animal print to the mascot? We have a handy reminder on campus to help you remember. His name is Mike, he’s about 500 pounds and he’s covered in stripes.

When I went to LSU, we just wore T-shirts and jeans to football games, instead of short shorts, crop tops, rompers (again, none of it actually purple and gold) and, strangely, the tallest shoes known to womankind. And although I’ll admit that some of the teeth gnashing I hear over more revealing game-day attire is jealousy and unnecessary judgment of (mostly) young women’s bodies, I do find some outfits perplexing.

I do hope you love your bodies. I’m mostly just wondering how you sit down at a tailgate (or at all) in those cutoffs.

There are some traditions I’d just as soon leave behind, in addition to the blatant overuse of -eaux, of course.

I’d love it if we’d just stop becoming unhinged following any LSU victory that isn’t a picture-perfect blowout.

Have y’all not watched our football team? We’re messy at times and dishing out massive blowouts isn’t always our style.

Quite frankly, it doesn’t matter how we win because someone you know on Facebook is angry as all get out about how terrible LSU is and how Bama’s gonna rip us limb from limb in a few weeks and how we should’ve hired Jimbo or Tom Herman or you to be the coach.

Hell, half of y’all barely took a breath from LSU firing Les Miles before you started your campaign to end Ed Orgeron.

And, heaven forbid LSU doesn’t hang 10 touchdowns on an FCS opponent. Y’all will meet at dawn with your pitchforks in hand to give Joe Alleva a piece of your mind. Or you’ll at least threaten to after a few too many bourbons before you angrily doze off and Joe lives to see another Saturday night in Death Valley.

Here's another tradition I wish we'd lose — the inability to enjoy our victories, even when they’re messy.

It’s tiring, people. Of course, we always want to improve, but living in a constant state of uproar over how a 20-year-old handled a ball or which 19-year-old missed a tackle in a game LSU ultimately won seems mighty misguided to me.

And, given the amount of fried food we enjoy here, it can’t be good for your heart.

Let’s channel our energy into loving our Tigers and embracing this team, which seems not to have noticed how every media expert counted it out.

In the end, my favorite tradition is taking LSU football a touch too seriously, enjoying our victories a little too much and having just a twinge more hope in our chances than is reasonable.

“Geaux Tigers,” said in my best Coach O voice.