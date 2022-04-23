Capital Area United Way’s Brotherhood Sisterhood Committee announced that Coletta Barrett and Marvin Borgmeyer will be honored as recipients of the 2022 Brotherhood Sisterhood awards. The Brotherhood Sisterhood Committee also selected a recipient for its Pass the Torch Award, U.S. Navy fireman Pedro Cerda-Torres.
Barrett is vice president of the Mission for Our Lady of the Lake-Baton Rouge, which is part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. She is a student at Southeastern Louisiana University School of Nursing’s Doctorate of Executive Nursing Practice program. She is an alumna of the Leadership Baton Rouge program and is a catalyst for community health and a leader in community advocacy. She is married to Buddy Barrett.
Borgmeyer is retired from ExxonMobil after 37 years of service. He is a graduate of the Missouri University of Science and Technology with both a bachelor's and master's of science degrees as well as a professional degree. He also earned his master of business administration from LSU. He is married to Susan Borgmeyer.
Cerda-Torres is a U.S. Navy fireman who came to the United States in 2014. He is a cum laude graduate of McKinley High School and joined the Navy in October 2020. He is stationed in Virginia Beach. He is currently a member of the Navy’s multicultural group that celebrates religion, sexuality and race throughout the ship and the Navy. He is the son of Alicia Torres and Francisco Cerda. His father will be accepting the award on his behalf.
The recipients will be honored at an awards breakfast on Friday, April 29, at The Executive Center, 250 S. Foster Drive, in Baton Rouge. Tickets are available at www.cauw.org/bhshawards.
PEO Chapter W discusses trafficking ministry
Chapter W of PEO met at the home of Valerie Gastinel in Sunshine on April 14.
Gastinel spoke about her experiences working with Global Transformation Ministries, a nonprofit, church-based ministry that provides services to pregnant girls who have been trafficked or who are refugees in the country of Colombia. Fourteen girls are housed for one and a half years in the Esther Home until they have given birth and have been trained in the care of their infant.
They are then housed in the Boston Home, a transitional home in nearby Medellin, where they learn skills to support themselves and their child. Funding for these programs is generated in part from the proceeds of a coffee farm.
Mary Sandoval conducted a "Meet Your Sister" detective game designed for the chapter members to obtain little-known information about members who were present. Sandoval and Diane White were co-hostesses and provided lunch.
Music Club hosts Scholarship Luncheon
The Music Club of Baton Rouge held the Scholarship Luncheon and Auction on March 24 at the Lod Cook Alumni Center. All proceeds from the event support 13 music scholarships given annually by the Music Club.
The theme of the luncheon was “Musical Theater.” The LSU Music Theater Club performed selections from "Annie Get Your Gun," "My Fair Lady," "Title of Show," "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Hamilton," "Matilda the Musical" and "Godspell."
The board chair of the Musical Theater Club is Emily Street and faculty sponsor is Terry Patrick Harris. The Florida Street Blowhards' Sam Irwin, director, played during the auction. Rebecca Todaro, harpist, played in the dining room. The Scholarship Luncheon Committee is Celeste Veillon, president; Richard Williams, treasurer; Rose Mary Williams, co-chair; Gwen Redding, co-chair; and Ken Nelson, tickets.
St. Elizabeth Foundation holds egg hunt
The St. Elizabeth Foundation hosted its annual Easter Brunch and Easter Egg Hunt last weekend at Houmas House, the first time to hold the event again since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local adoptive families and supporters of St. Elizabeth Foundation gathered in person to celebrate Easter and the creation of new life and new families through adoption.