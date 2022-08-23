Looking for something good to eat? How about a lot of good things to eat?
Well, you'll definitely find it all at the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society's 15th annual Fete Rouge Food & Wine tasting and competition from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
You'll be able to sample and purchase from 200 wines while tasting dishes by such participating restaurants as Houmas House, Mansurs, Jubans, Rouj Creole, Bin77, Beausoleil, Southern Fusion Catering, Ruffinos, Eliza, 18 Steak, Red Lotus, Mestizos, Proverbial Wine Bistreaux, City Pork Brasserie, Roux 61 and Kalurah Street Grill.
Tickets are $95 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/15th-annual-fete-rouge-food-wine-fete-tickets-311284890487.
Maysara pairing dinner
Reservations are open for the Maysara Winery Wine Pairing Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 18 Steak in L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
The welcome reception opens at 6 p.m., followed by the four-course pairing dinner at 7 p.m.
Reservations are required. Cost is $95 per person by calling (225) 224-4142.
Bourbon dinner
Tickets are on sale for the Old Elk Bourbon Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at City Pork Highland at Perkins, 18143 Perkins Road.
The five-course chef's table dinner will be paired with bourbon from Old Elk Distillery.
Tickets are $200 by visiting sevn.ly/xsPnrFv0.
Berkshire Pig tasting
Tickets are on sale for the Berkshire Pig Tasting Event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at BRQ Seafood and Barbeque, 10423 Jefferson Highway.
Enjoy different food and wine pairings, complete with an end-of-the-evening cocktail. Space is limited. Tickets are $120 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/the-berkshire-pig-tasting-menu-tickets-394695253127.
Taco cooking class
Registration is open for a Taco Tuesday Cooking Class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway.
Become a student of tacos in a spicy, fun class. You'll be exploring carnitas, salsas and rice and stuffing them all into hand-pressed tortillas.
Cost is $95 by visiting redstickspice.com/products/tacos-tuesday.
Drinking Crafters
Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St., will host The Drinking Crafters from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.
This event is perfect for people who like to drink and/or make stuff.
Raise a glass and toast all the beautiful arts and crafters at the next Drinking Crafters, which happens the last Thursday night of each month. Drinks will flow to help inspire you to new heights in your crafting endeavors. Enjoy the comaraderie of crafting as a group, bring your latest project, costume, gift idea and supplies. There are indoor and outdoor spaces available. All crafters, noncrafters, drinkers and nondrinkers are welcome.
For more information, visit allevents.in/baton%20rouge/the-drinking-crafters/10000183989546687.
Goodbye to summer
Tickets are on sale for the Goodbye to Summer leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Join chef Jeanne Mancuso and get swanky with this end-of-summer menu. She will guide you through making a satisfying quick bread and grilling chicken with a sun-dried tomato sauce. To finish, learn to make a sweet and tart lemon-lime margarita cake.
Tickets are $150 by visiting lci.edu/store/Goodbye-to-Summer-p479510034.
Disco Pint Night
City Slice Pizza & Pints, 124 W. Chimes St., will host Saturday Night Fever Disco Pint Night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Disco with City Slice's groovy beer friends from Gnarly Barley at this "Saturday Night Fever"-themed party. Disco costumes are encouraged with the best costume winning a $25 gift card.
For more information, visit cityslicepizza.com.