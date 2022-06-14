It all comes down to this.
The relays, flag football and kickball games, pickle ball tournaments and basketball games had their competitive moments, but even that can't compare to the dance contest at Camp Shriver.
That's when Special Olympics athletes have the chance to show off moves of a different kind.
And now, on the final day of Camp Shriver, they gather in the First Church of the Nazarene's gymnasium to see which team will be crowned dance champions.
That's not to say the athletes didn't take their sporting events seriously during the week. The competition was even more special this year after a two-year COVID hiatus — so athletes not only were eager to return to competition but also to reunite with friends from years' past.
Friendship is probably the best part of Camp Shriver, which is funded by the Capital Area Special Olympics division of Special Olympics Louisiana. The statewide organization offers year-round programs for 14,800 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in 64 parishes with the help of 15,000 volunteers.
Fifty of those athletes, age 14 and older, took part in the annual Camp Shriver camp from June 4 through June 8 at First Nazarene.
"We have about 30 volunteers, some from the Capital Area Management Team, working at the camp," said Jane Ray, volunteer camp co-director. "And we've had more athletes in the past, but I think we're going to keep it at 50. It's a good number for us. We have a lot of returning athletes, and they're happy to see each other again."
Some of the camp athletes have competed on the state level. Past Camp Shriver athletes have even advanced to the national competition.
But fun is the main objective of this summer camp filled with friends, relays and yummy snacks.
Well, that and the dance competition, where one of the four teams labeled Red, Blue, Yellow and Green, will be crowned the winner. Each group begins working its routine at the beginning of the week, which culminates with dance championship bragging rights on the final day.
"But in the end, it doesn't really matter who wins, because they all have fun," said Paulette Roberts, a camp volunteer from the Capital Area Special Olympics management team. "They'll cheer each other on and have a good time."
As will family members attending the camp finale.
Athletes break into their separate teams for quick rehearsals between relays and pickle ball competitions, and first-time camper James Melancon hopes his team wins.
The 60-year-old Special Olympian has loved all the games in which he's competed, but basketball has become his specialty.
"It's my favorite," he said. "And I played horse shoes for the first time — I came out in first place."
Now Melancon is hoping for another first-place finish.
"I'm on the Blue Team in the dance contest," he said. "I hope we'll win."
But Cassandra Chews says if her team doesn't come out on top, it's OK.
"I want to win the dance contest. But if we don't, it's OK, because everyone is happy," she said.
Chews, 59, also is a first-time camper whose competition specialties are tennis and horse shoes.
"I've made a lot of friends here," she said. "I'll be coming back next year."
Chews walks over to her team to get dressed up for the dance competition. She's a member of the Yellow Team, which wears athletic jerseys for a sports theme.
Meanwhile, Melancon's Blue Team gears up in plastic blue fedora hats for a Michael Jackson look, which comes to light later when Jackson's mega-hit, "Beat It," booms through the gymnasium.
The Blue Team takes the floor, performing some synchronized, yet modified, Jackson moves, then everyone forms a line, spotlighting each dancer.
One dancer even dances for the judges' table, staffed by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff deputies. And bringing up the rear is Melancon, whose fancy footwork generated by deafening cheers from both the audience and other dance teams.
And in the end, Melancon gets his wish. The Blue Team is voted the winner, but Chews' prediction also comes true: Everyone is happy.
Which is, after all, what Camp Shriver is all about.