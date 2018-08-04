St. Joseph’s Academy is much more than an alma mater to Alice Dugas Greer. It is, quite literally, home.
“I was just shy of my third birthday when I came," she says, "and I was here until I graduated in 1966."
In 1949, Greer was only 10 months old when her mother died in an accident on the way to Mass. The responsibility of raising Greer and her siblings fell to her maternal grandmother, even though her father was still living. When that task became too much, her grandmother began looking for other options.
“Everybody wanted their children educated back then, especially the boys,” says Greer. “My grandmother wanted that for all of us.”
Toward that end, she made arrangements for Greer and her two older sisters, Fay Dugas Guidry and Gypsy Dugas Bryan, to live at the St. Joseph Orphanage, as it was then called.
The orphanage, run by the Sisters of St. Joseph, has as its mission to provide “institutional care for dependent girls, orphaned or in need of full time care.”
The girls would attend St. Joseph's Academy, which then started with kindergarten and continued through high school. Greer was on the board of St. Joseph’s Children’s Home when what she calls the “painful decision" to close its doors was made in 1985.
Located on Broussard Street, the orphanage housed the girls in a dormitory with one nun on hand to supervise things.
“I remember I had a bed with a little locker to hold my things,” recalls Greer.
In 1964, a new convent and orphanage was built on Kleinert Street, where Greer and her sisters shared a room. In the new configuration, the Dugas sisters found themselves serving as housemothers to the little girls in the rooms on each side of them.
Greer has fond memories of the nuns who raised and educated her.
“I give the credit and the blame to them for who I turned out to be,” she says with a laugh.
In particular, she remembers Sister Theckla Kramer.
“She was like a mother to me,” says Greer. “I named my son Jonathan after her; Kramer is his middle name.”
It was Sister Theckla who made sure the girls opened checking accounts and learned how to handle money.
“When we were in high school, we worked in the teen department at Young Fashions,” says Greer. “Sister made us save so that we would have some money when we graduated and left. It was nice to have a few thousand dollars when Bob and I married.”
It was during her high school years that Greer began to realize how different her upbringing was to her classmates at St. Joseph’s Academy. By then, she was going to sleepovers at friends’ homes and seeing more of the world.
“You know, the grass is always greener,” she says. “I remember Marcia Kantrow would bring birthday cakes to the girls. Sometimes, it was like you were a number, but Sister Theckla did her best to make sure we never felt lonely.
“It was really perception more than reality, but the transition from elementary school to high school was amazing … It really helped build my confidence.”
Confidence and the value of saving money, along with a scholarly education, aren’t the only things Greer says she learned at St. Joseph’s. She says she also learned the gratification of service.
Among the organizations that have benefited from Greer’s leadership are the Junior League of Baton Rouge, Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Prevent Child Abuse Louisiana, Inner Wheel and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. She’s been honored as Volunteer Activist, an American Cancer Society Best Dressed and an Outstanding SJA Alumnae.
As the Academy gears up for a year of celebration in observance of the 150th anniversary of the Sisters of St. Joseph coming to Baton Rouge, Greer is proud of her association. She has watched with interest the changes.
“I think the biggest was when we went paperless,” she says of the move begun in 1998 to have faculty and students working entirely on computers by 2003. "Sister Judith (Brun, who was principal for 25 years) blazed trails … And the serious role that lay people play in the school now because of the limited number of men and women in the priesthood and sisterhood … We have so many women on the faculty and staff now who were students here. It’s a real nurturing environment.”