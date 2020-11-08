The Nu Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is introducing its 2020-2021 coterie of debutantes, who will be presented in the spring.
Jacqueline Nash Grant is the president of the chapter; Linda Daniel serves as the president of the Nu Gamma Omega Educational and Charitable Foundation, and Danielle Staten is the debutante program chairman.
The debutante program will continue this year through virtual workshops, community service projects and cultural activities. Proceeds from fundraising are used to provide scholarships and to fund community service projects. The debutante program is in partnership with the Nu Gamma Omega Educational and Charitable Foundation.
The debutants are:
Kennedy Mikel Carter, of Hammond, is the daughter of Leighton and Shawn Colbert, of Hammond, and Michael Carter, of Zachary. She is the granddaughter of the late Johnnie and William Lewis Jr.; Annis Donahue, of Montpelier; and Herman and Veronica Carter, of Zachary. She is a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, where she serves as student ambassador. She is also a member of the student ministry, Redsticker Society, Youth and Government Club, Criminal Justice Club and Spanish Club. In addition, she is the regional teen secretary for the south central region of Jack & Jill of America. She is a member of Beacon Light Baptist Church in Hammond.
Jalaya Fisher, of Gonzales, is the daughter of Jeremy and Laquica Fisher, of Gonzales. She is the granddaughter of Janie Brown; George Patin and the late Lillie Patin; and Jerome and Audrey Fisher, all of Baton Rouge. She attends East Ascension High School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and DECA Club. She is a member of Healing Place Church.
Chrisdan Kelly, of Baton Rouge, is the daughter of DeCarlo and Chrisdelin Lyles, of Baton Rouge. She is the granddaughter of Carla and John Oubre III, of Baton Rouge, and Patricia Lyles, of Birmingham, Alabama. She attends McKinley Senior High School, where she serves as senior class representative of the Student Government Association. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Pantherettes dance team. She is a member of the All Nations Worship Assembly.
Brandis Nicole Lee, of Zachary, is the daughter of Aelecia Turner, of Zachary, and Brandon Lee, of Atlanta. She is the granddaughter of Albert and Paula Turner Sr., of Zachary; and Robert and Sharon Polk, of New Albany, Mississippi. She attends Southern University Laboratory School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society, Senior Beta Club, Youth and Government Club, History Club and the Southern Lab Dancing Dolls. She is a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church.
Jordyn Lemon, of Prairieville, is the daughter of Jodi Brown Lemon, of Prairieville, and Marcus Lemon, of Geismar. She is the granddaughter of Rose Brown, of Baton Rouge; the late Pastor McKinley Brown Jr.; and Ray and Debra Jones, of Opelousas. She attends Dutchtown High School, where she is a member of the Student Council, Emergency Medical Technician Program, Certified Patient Care Technician Program, Acadian Ambulance Explorer Program and basketball team. She is a member of Bethany World Prayer Center — South Campus.
Jayla Leigh Patrick, of Baton Rouge, is the daughter of Carmen and Joseph Patrick Jr. of Baton Rouge. She is the granddaughter, of Ethel S. Clark, of Baton Rouge, and the late George L. Clark; Betty and Joseph Patrick Sr., of Gardena, California; and Napoleon Martin, of Dallas, and the late Bettye Martin. She attends Istrouma Magnet Senior High School, where she is a member of the St. James Episcopal Treble Choir and Upward Bound Trio BRCC. She is a member of St. Joseph Cathedral.
Asia Perry, of Greenwell Springs, is the daughter of Joy Millican, of Prairieville, and Sean Perry, of Greenwell Springs. She is the granddaughter of Steve and Linda Milligan and Clinton and Gale Rankins, all of Baton Rouge. She attends Central High School, where she participated in the dental assisting program. She is also a member of Upward Bound Trio BRCC and Gloryland Baptist Church.
Fre’Daiza Tucker, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, is the daughter of Damien and Ler’Shoniter Williams, of Mont Belvieu, and Freddie Tucker, of Lettsworth. She is the granddaughter of Irene Brown, of Baton Rouge, and the late Alton Brown; and the late Jessie Mae and Freddie Tucker Sr. She attends Barbers Hill High School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America, Mu Alpha Theta, San Jacinto College Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society and the track team. In addition, she holds an associate of art degree from Lee College and is a member of Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church.
Carmise Imani Wade, of Port Allen, is the daughter of Carmelita Jack, of Port Allen, and Troy A. Wade, of Baton Rouge. She is the granddaughter of Geraldine Jack, of Port Allen, and the late William Jack; and Betty Janes Collins, of Baton Rouge. She attends Liberty Magnet High School, where she is a member of Top Teens of America, Nonpareil Chapter and Knights of Peter Claver, Junior Daughters Court No. 12. She is a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Gabrielle Augustine Wiggins, of Baton Rouge, is the daughter of Corey and Robyn Wiggins, of Baton Rouge. She is the granddaughter of Robert and Carolyn Wooten, of Baton Rouge, and Allen and Myra Wiggins, of Franklin. She attends St. Amant High School, where she is a member of NJROTC and the Thespian Society. She is a member of the Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.