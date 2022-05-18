Las Vegas made its way to Baton Rouge as Brandon Landry’s Supper Club opened Tuesday night on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge. Tucked away behind Anthem Bank & Trust, the restaurant stands tall, dark and mysterious.
The modern dining parlor has been talked about around town with a whisper. Many Baton Rouge residents knew the general details, like the owner and location, but there was a certain ambiguity surrounding the restaurant and its concept. To keep the mystery and romance going, the restaurant phone number isn’t listed on its website. Instead, guests receive a personal phone call from the staff to confirm reservations.
Landry, the Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux co-founder, explained that the goal was to create an almost private club feel and that the name “Supper Club” was a part of the overall vibe. The restaurant requires reservations and a dress code is enforced.
“It’s a modern version of an old-school supper club,” Landry said.
The opening night guests arrived at the windowless, black building to greet a doorman, who had a certain air about himself – as if he were alerting patrons that what’s inside is suave, too. He gracefully opened the giant door — it’s a 10-feet tall and 6-feet wide oak door to the foyer, which is lined with maroon, alligator-skin wallpaper and adorned with a pink, neon sign that reads, “Supper Club.”
“We weren’t sure what to expect, but it surely exceeded any expectations we may have had,” Jeanne Marie Hidalgo, a Baton Rouge food blogger, said. “The vibes were lively, the atmosphere was impeccable and the food was top tier!”
Hidalgo runs the Instagram-based food blog, “Boozey Foodiez.” She said that Supper Club was unlike anything she’s experienced before in Baton Rouge.
The doorman closed the door in the foyer, which is dark, intimate, and seems doorless. The room felt like another doorman might appear and ask for a password so that patrons could continue their way into the restaurant. After a moment, the doorman simply said, “The door is to the right,” — a phrase he surely spoke over and over again opening night.
He pointed to a small, almost invisible door that had a speak-easy feel. It opened to a darker, wider room, filled with buzzing people in suits, dresses and high heels. It could be 5 p.m. or 5 a.m. No one would know.
Supper Club’s interior is just as dark as the exterior. Though, the darkness is perfect — just dark enough so that pictures don’t come out Instagram-perfect. The low lighting seems intentional, so that no one discovers the true magic unless they experience it for themselves.
Guests are seated in booths, at tables or at the bar, which is stocked with a soldier line of alcohol bottles. The restaurant staff are dressed in sleek, silver and black blazers, and they are ready to take on the night as well.
“How could you not have fun here?” Kameron Bruce, a waiter, asked. “If you’re not having fun here, you’re just a miserable person.”
The ambience of the restaurant is cool, calm and collected. In contrast to the guests looking around and taking in the space with starry eyes.
As Dorothy would say, “We’re not in Kansas anymore.”
The menu boasts grilled cheese dumplings, Chilean sea bass, A5 shichiri wagyu and filet mignon. The grilled cheese dumplings seemed simple on the menu. However, they arrived on individual soup spoons with bacon and tomato bisque. One might assume grilled cheese was a boring, American dish. Make no mistake, this was high-class American.
The star of the night, however, was a competition between the Nothin’ but a G Thing cocktail, which was served in an IV bag, and creme brulee that was flamed tableside. Both were gorgeous to look at and delicious to taste.
As the evening progressed, one would expect a Las Vegas-style bottle girl to come out with sparklers and a marquee sign. Instead, a violinist appeared with a neon, pink violin in her arms. She made her rounds through the restaurant as guests pulled out their phones to capture the moment. Because, surely, they’re convinced this isn't Baton Rouge.
The music evolved just as the night did. From Lizzo’s “Juice” to Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T” to Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie,” Supper Club seemed to have it all.
Overhead at another table, a guest said to the people at his table, “Get whatever you want. YOLO, right?”
For more information and to book a reservation, visit supperclubbtr.com