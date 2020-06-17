Unable to hold its annual community garage sale because of the coronavirus pandemic, Broadmoor United Methodist Church has launched an online marketplace.
At Baton Rouge Mission Market (brmissionmarket.com), the church will sell items that had already been donated for the sale. Proceeds go to the church’s mission and ministries, including Southeast Ministries, a food pantry; Habitat for Humanity, which builds affordable housing; and Red Stick Together, which serves free meals.
New items are being added daily, church officials said, noting that soon others will be able to list items on site to benefit the church. Categories on the Mission Market include antiques, collectibles, children’s items/toys, jewelry, household items and décor.
The market also includes a donation option so buyers can round up purchases or securely donate to support the church's mission and ministries.
“As we encounter unexpected crises and challenges at our church and across society, we must think and act anew,” said Donnie Wilkinson, senior pastor at Broadmoor UMC. “Baton Rouge Mission Marketplace, along with Red Stick Together launched earlier this year, are just a few of these new steps we’re taking to meet people where they are and connect us as individuals and communities.”