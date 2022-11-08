Louisiana Ornithological Society member Melvin Weber reported finding a red-legged honeycreeper in south Louisiana on Oct. 13.
It was later confirmed that two rare birds, the male and female red-legged honeycreeper, a tropical bird traditionally found from Southern Mexico south to Peru, Bolivia and central Brazil, Trinidad, Tobago and Cuba were found. Pictures and descriptions of the birds were posted on eBird and Facebook and within minutes, birders from around the state and region were made aware of the find, many making plans to travel to Grand Isle to see them the next day.
“This is kind of a huge deal,” said John Dillon. “Before this week, there was one accepted record of a single red-legged honeycreeper in the entire United States, and that was for three days in November of 2014 in South Texas.”
Donna Dittmann recalled in the past when a rare bird was spotted, members were alerted via a telephone tree and those who were around to answer could help spread the news; unless, of course, they were out birding.
Folks would then record the information on an index card, place it in a stamped envelope and mail to the editors of the Southern Region.
“You lived to see your name or initials on the official record,” she laughed.
Rare birds can be anything from a bird that has never been seen before in the state, like the red-legged honeycreeper, or a bird that is here out of season. Why does this happen?
Dillon said, “As I tell people, only the birds know, and they aren’t talking.”
— Colette Dean