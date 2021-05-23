Richard Lipsey will be presented the 2020 Patriot Award when the Louisiana Veterans Museum Foundation hosts Roarin’ on the River II from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the USS Kidd Veterans Museum, 305 S. River Road.
The 1940s-themed fundraiser, which benefits the museum, will include hors d’oeuvres by chef John Folse, signature cocktails and musical entertainment. Those attending can tour the USS Kidd and the shoreside museum during the event.
Lipsey served as cadet colonel division commander of the 3,000-member LSU Cadet Corps. As a young infantry officer, he led the restoration of Camp Polk’s facilities, leading to the camp becoming officially Fort Polk. While serving as Gen. Philip C. Wehle’s aide-de-camp in Washington, D.C., Lipsey commanded the honor guard of slain President John F. Kennedy.
In recent years, Lipsey has been the lead in restoring the Memorial Tower at LSU with a new museum to honor its military history. He also has served on charitable, civic and advisory boards, including several at LSU. He is a longtime higher education leader and served on the Louisiana Board of Regents from 2013 to 2019 and is still heavily involved working with early childhood education, K-12 and higher education.
Tickets for the event are $75 and are available through the USS Kidd Veterans Museum’s online store at Roarin on the River II.
For more information, email info@usskidd.com or call (225) 342-1942.