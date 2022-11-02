Four notes is all it takes.
With that iconic opening musical phrase, "Hold that Tiger" kicks off a slew of traditions on any given Saturday in Tiger Stadium. The Golden Girls are right in the middle of it all. They've been around since 1959.
The experience of being a Golden Girl is almost always a dream come true — one that many set their sights on as little girls.
“Growing up, watching the Golden Girls, I got to see how talented they were, but also how they were ambassadors,” said Madison Mistretta, a current team captain. “It was just so inspiring, and that made me want to be one even more knowing that it was more than just the dancing.”
Mistretta is one of two captains leading the 2022 team. She started working toward her goal of being a Golden Girl in high school, particularly during her junior and senior years. Mistretta is now a senior at LSU majoring in communication sciences and disorders with a minor in Spanish. She and her fellow captain, Lauren Aguillard, have been dancing together since they were nine years old. Aguillard is also a senior, majoring in biological sciences on a pre-med track, and this is her second year as captain.
The LSU Tiger Band and Golden Girls are unique organizations on campus, due to the fact that they are majority student run. Both Mistretta and Aguillard choreograph performances and teach the other team members.
"If you’re looking in the future to teach dance or own a studio, this definitely prepares you because you’re making up choreography each week," Aguillard said. "You get the dance side, but you also get the feeling of how people learn differently."
Aguillard also expressed her early love for the organization and the feeling of being in the stadium on game day.
“There’s nothing else that feels the same way. Your body fills up with butterflies,” Aguillard said of performing in Tiger Stadium. “It’s like an out-of-body experience.”
A home football game for the Golden Girls starts about five to six hours before kickoff with a full band rehearsal in the morning, usually in the indoor football facility. Blair Guillaume, the director of the Golden Girls since 2016, said that the 11 a.m. kickoff time for the LSU-Tennessee game called for a 6 a.m. rehearsal. Guillaume was a Golden Girl from 2000 to 2004 and captain for the last three years of her tenure. Since she was young, she knew she wanted to be a Golden Girl.
“When I was a little girl, my dad loved LSU Football, but I was a dancer. Of course, the part of the game that I was into was the dancing,” Guillaume said.
After the game day practice, the group makes its way to the Band Hall to get dressed — a sartorial transformation that takes about two to three hours. From there, they begin the step off for the march down Victory Hill. After the football team begins walking, band members line up to follow. The drum major leads the trail to Tiger Stadium and the Golden Girls follow right behind with a front-row seat to the festivities.
As they march to the stadium, the women stop at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to perform a snippet of their halftime routine for LSU National L Club and Tiger Athletic Foundation members. But they also make time to stop and talk to fans, young and old, throughout the day.
“We all are very big on stopping what we’re doing through the chaos on game day to make sure that we can make an impact in anybody’s life,” Mistretta said.
Then, some two hours before kickoff, the women are set in the stands at Tiger Stadium to get ready for the game.
Guillaume described the Golden Girls’ dance style as a mix between traditional and contemporary. While performing for pregame and in the stands during the game, the women look sharp and snappy like a drill team as opposed to a more lyrical, jazz style during halftime shows. Most of the dances performed in the stands haven't been majorly modified in many years, if ever, Guillaume said.
So she explained that she's always looking to honor tradition while keeping things current.
“College football is rooted in tradition, but I feel like Southern schools really hang on to that tradition, especially in the marching band sense. So it’s about finding the balance between classic and iconic,” Guillaume said. "All of the traditional parts of what the Golden Girls do are still there, and we treat them as tradition."
Since the Golden Girls do not attend competitions, football season is their bread and butter. Often, that quality attracts dancers who want to be at LSU specifically for the Golden Girls — those who "have it in their heart," as Guillaume said.
Though it may seem intimidating to have 102,321 people looking at you, the energy often overcomes the nerves. Performing in Tiger Stadium is, after all, a dream come true for these women.
“I always look at the top of the stadium where you can’t even see the people’s faces, but you can feel the energy and see the energy of them chanting,” Mistretta said. “It always brings tears to my eyes because you know that every single person in there is so excited even though they’re so far from you.”
The indescribable feeling of being on the field and listening to the roar of Tiger Stadium is something that hasn’t changed, for the most part. It’s only gotten louder.
Leslie Day, 63, has attended LSU Football games since she was in second grade. Growing up, she was a dancer, and there just so happened to be a Golden Girl that lived down the street from her. When she attended Baton Rouge's Broadmoor High School, she made it her goal to do the same. Day attended LSU in 1977 and 1978 before going to pharmacy school, and, just as she hoped, she was a Golden Girl.
During Day's time in the organization, she said the women reported to the Band Hall at 8 a.m. on game days, and most of the games were at night with an 8 p.m. kickoff time. To review the dances for the day, they practiced under an awning with rollers in their hair and no makeup, then went to a 9 a.m. full band rehearsal.
Day said they were fed a “good and nourishing meal” that consisted of a sandwich, apple and Little Debbie brownie or oatmeal cake. The women then got dressed from 9:30 a.m. to about 5 p.m. in a room where instruments were repaired and waited to march down the hill for the Victory Walk.
Certainly, things have changed and facilities have improved, but the traditions are still alive and well. For example, during the Victory Walk, the women look forward, never sideways, so they can’t interact with people on the side lines.
“Every time we turned the corner to go down to get in formation, there was a man, and he would say, ‘They’re the real tigers.’ But to this day, not one person knows who that voice was,” Day said.
While being a part of the Golden Girls, Day said she learned discipline, time management and teamwork skills that she still relies on today. Even more, she felt like her membership in Tiger Band always took her to the next level in an interview.
“They knew that I could work as a team and that I had discipline. Our deal was, ‘To be on time is to be late. And to be late is unforgivable.’ So to this day I’m always 20 minutes early to any event.”
Now, Day’s family holds football season tickets, and everyone in her section knows to stick around for the halftime show. Though she last performed on the field as a member 44 years ago, she still gets the same butterflies and teary eyes when she attends the first game of the season. Day is also a part of the Golden Girls alumnae chapter, which consists of approximately 100 women who support and mentor the current team members.
“When you look up (in Tiger Stadium)…seeing all of those people…I was just thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, this is just a moment that I’ll never forget,’” Day said. “There’s nothing like it, and I will argue with any SEC team you want. There’s nothing better.”