So, you thought you knew what Santa looks like. Red suit, long white beard, chubby red cheeks and an even chubbier belly, right?
That was so last millennium.
These days, Santa doesn't just spend his days watching over elves and delivering gifts on Christmas Eve. He skis. He bakes. He golfs. He likes to rodeo. And, apparently, he favors a red pickup.
Santa also reflects the diversity of our world. And, like most of us, changes up his wardrobe from time to time.
In our travels through the area over the past few weeks, we captured these shots of Santa.
Enjoy! And Merry Christmas to all!