BR Genealogical & Historic Society -- At the July 17 meeting of the Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historic Society meeting at the East Baton Rouge Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library are, from left, Cliff Normand, Lynda Normand, speaker Gail Breaux Smith, John Smith and Larry Landry. Gail Smith, formerly of Baton Rouge, spoke about 'Les Aboiteau: How Acadians Turned Salt Marshes into Fertile Farmland,' including how people with special skills were brought from France to help produce fertile, arable land; the labor intensive tools used; and the technology that was cutting edge in the 1700s. She also showed beautiful pictures of the farmland there today which was the salt marshes. For more information about the Society, call Mary McKeogh at (225) 925-8921.
Chapter W PEO -- Chapter W PEO presented Stephanie Procopio, a senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High School, with a cash award to use when she attends LSU this fall, where she plans to study industrial engineering. The chapter also nominated her to receive a Star Scholarship Award, which was established in 2009 by PEO International for exceptional young women who are high school seniors and who plan to attend an accredited post-secondary educational institution in the next academic year.
Attic Trash & Treasure -- Gathered on July 13 at Mansurs on the Boulevard are past presidents of Attic Trash & Treasure, clockwise from left, Jon Blumberg, Ruthie Kean, Beverly Turner, Kathleen Howell, Alice Greer, Chris Jackson, Sue Rainer, Melissa deGeneres, Sandra Campbell, Bobbie Stiglets, Virginia Bogan, Mary 'Moo' Svendson, Linda Montagnino and Iris Eldred. Attic Trash and Treasure's new website is atticttbr.com.
