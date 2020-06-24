Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves is getting into the reality TV show business.
The Baton Rouge restaurateur will offer $2 million in coronavirus relief to 20 U.S. restaurants in "Restaurant Recovery," a series set to begin filming in August, according to an MSN report. Graves will travel to assist restaurants that have closed or face closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will provided $100,000 to each restaurant.
Thinking outside the to-go box: Raising Cane's turns downtown restaurant into a mask-making operation
The show doesn't have a network commitment, and filming locations include Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, St Louis and San Francisco.
Raising Cane’s has more than 500 U.S. locations.
“I don’t just want to help these restauranteurs come back, I want them to come back stronger," Graves said. "So, when the next pandemic, tornado, hurricane or any disaster strikes, they will be ready and equipped to weather the storm.”
Restaurants interested in applying to be on the show can do so at restaurantrecoverycasting.castingcrane.com.