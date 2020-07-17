Whatever your race, Antoine Lacey invites you to think about Blackness in black and white.
Lacey, a Baton Rouge photographer, graphic artist and poet, has a photo exhibit in the East Baton Rouge Main Library through July titled “Muse: Fade to Black.” The images explore Black joy, Black pain and Black love.
All of the photos are in black and white except one. It depicts a Black person’s bleeding arm lying on pavement with “not another hashtag” written on it. Lacey chose to show the exhibit with muted lighting to create a film noir vibe.
“You can see the photo, but you also see the blackness of the photo,” he said. “It’s like you’re capturing the duality of dark and light.”
The Black pain section of the exhibit includes photos of a peaceful “Black Lives Matter” march in Baton Rouge, a man holding a vigil for slain African American museum founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph and a Black man sitting on the floor in a corner while holding his head in apparent anguish, a bottle on the floor in front of him. While Black pain is not limited to men, Lacey gives it special attention.
“It talks about mental illness within the Black community,” he said. “We really don’t talk about dealing with these type of feelings. It’s always a situation where it’s like, ‘Man up!’ If we feel any anxiety, depression, those things get pushed to the back of our mind, and it’s always hushed with our vices, whether it’s drinking, smoking or doing other things to handle those types of problems.”
The more upbeat photos show break-dancers, drummers, laughter, worship and a powerful image, “Engaged Trinity,” of a man’s and woman’s hands holding a pregnant belly.
“Black love can be broken down into the construct of the physical love, the mental love and the spiritual love,” Lacey said. “The spirituality of Black people is, like, we’ve gone through so much to understand what makes us us, what makes our spirit joyful even if we’re going through sagas of pain.
“Black joy is just the joyfulness of being a black person in America or being a black person in general. We have to feel freedom. We have to feel a bit of joy before the day-to-day situations of society cloud our vision.”
Muse: Fade to Black
A photography exhibit by Antoine Lacey
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
WHEN: Through July