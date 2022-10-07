The second season of locally-produced entertainment show "Friday Night Flows" debuts at 10:30 tonight.
Hosted by Baton Rouge rap artist Johnny Hustle, the show airs on WBTR (cable Channel 19), the MGE Network on YouTube and on Maddgame Entertainment's Facebook page. Local company Maddgame produces the half-hour show.
The projected interview list for the new season aims to feature not only up-and-coming artists in the Baton Rouge area, but also more established entertainers, according to executive producer Terrance Turner.
J.K. Lee also returns for the 'Week in Sportz' segment. Lee's own Maddgame-produced "JK Lee Sportz" debuted earlier this year.
"'Friday Night Flows' remains committed to shining a light on local artists who are not backed by major labels," Turner said.
The show will air at 10:30 p.m. each Friday.