Ready to party?
Caballero Casting is looking for extras to be part of a 1980s college party scene in the upcoming feature film "The Iron Claw."
The movie, starring Zac Efron, will be filming in the Baton Rouge area this month.
"Based on a true story, the film follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day," according to a film synopsis.
Among the extras sought are a few kissing couples and a few people willing to swim. Pay rate is $150 for a 12-hour day.
Those interested should email the following info to Iron@caballerocasting.com, subject line: FRAT PARTY:
- legal name
- age/date of birth
- city/state of residency
- height/weight
Additional application info:
- If you have a partner you would like to submit with, email together
- If you do not have a partner to submit with but are OK kissing a stranger on set, indicate that, too.
- If you are agreeable to swimming, include that info.
- If you have any experience with wrestling, list that
- If you are a wrestling fan, tell the agency about it
- If you have any tattoos, include photos
- Also include current, smartphone photos: one headshot and one full body photo (head-to-toe)
Questions? visit https://www.caballerocasting.com/.
'Spotlight' on teachers
Louisiana Public Broadcasting dives into the state's teacher shortage crisis on "Louisiana Spotlight: The Value of a Teacher," premiering at 8 p.m. Monday.
The show will stream at the same time at www.lpb.org/louisianaspotlight and on the LPB app. The hour also airs at 8 p.m. Wednesday on WLAE-TV in New Orleans.
A panel of educators and future educators will discuss how the situation reached this point and explore solutions.
Kara St. Cyr, co-host of LPB’s weekly news magazine, "Louisiana: The State We’re In," will lead a panel including:
- Barry Erwin, president & CEO, Council for A Better Louisiana
- Henderson Lewis, Ph.D., assistant professor of educational leadership, LSU School of Education
- Janae Montgomery, paraprofessional, West Baton Rouge Schools
- Micah Allen, student, LSU School of Education
- John Foster Benoit, student, Brusly High, and member, Educators Rising
- Kamryn Stewart, student, LSU School of Education
Viewers also can watch "Louisiana Spotlight" on the LPB YouTube channel.
For more info and past show episodes, go to www.lpb.org/louisianaspotlight.
Also casting
Pittman Casting Inc. is searching nationwide for single African American men for the new series, "The One."
A major, but unspecified cable network has signed on to the project.
"Guys, do you have everything in life but the girl? Are all your friends in a relationship and now your friends and family are telling you it's your turn?" the casting call states. "If you met the perfect girl would you settle down?"
Those at least 21 and interested can apply at MrRightCasting.com.
Worth a look
"ART ROCKS!": 8:30 p.m. Friday and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, WLPB. The half-hour includes segments on Covington stained glass artist Paulo Dufour, Ohio portrait artist Brent Naughton and the LSU Museum of Natural Science, which houses hundreds of bird species and other animals preserved through taxidermy, including the original Mike the Tiger.
"DON'T WORRY DARLING": starting Monday, HBO Max. The 2022 Olivia Wilde-directed feature film stars Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine. The 1950s story unfolds around Alice and Jack, who live in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families.