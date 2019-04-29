Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain spoke about the impact of the nation’s trade and tariff war on the state’s agriculture and farming industries to the Red Stick Kiwanis Club on March 29 at Lake Sherwood Village.
Strain noted that consumption of wheat, rice, cotton and other commodities produced in Louisiana is higher than before while the nation’s resources continue to be insufficient to meet world demands. Strain praised the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement USMCA, which seeks to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Strain expressed hope the USCMA deal will renew efforts to improve trade tensions with China, a major agricultural market for Louisiana, behind Canada and Mexico.
Civil War group holds annual symposium
The Baton Rouge Civil War Round Table held its third annual symposium April 5-7 at the Louisiana Resource Center for Educators.
The event featured four well-known Civil War historians as speakers, and vendors who displayed and sold a Civil War relics. Speakers Richard McMurray, Steven Michot, Danny Sessums and Thomas Cutrer covered several topics: journalism in the South during the Civil War, war in the swamps of the Lafourche Parish region, and the defense of Port Hudson.
A field trip to the Port Hudson battlefield followed the symposium. Participants were granted access to important battlefield sites, some of which are on private property, including the Priest Cap, Devils Elbow, the Gibbons House and the Surrender Tree. In addition to Louisiana, participants included history buffs from Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, Mississippi and as far away as Washington state.
Music Club hears scholarship winners
The Music Club of Baton Rouge held its annual scholarship winners program on April 9 at the Woman’s Club. Featured were four LSU students who won auditions held by the club in February.
Ivy Holladay, flute, was the Music Club Instrumental Scholarship recipient. She performed the "Fantasy in F Sharp Minor" by Georg Philipp Telemenn and Robert Muczynski’s "Three Preludes for Unaccompanied Flute."
Margaret Ann Zentner, soprano, the Earl W. Redding Scholarship winner, was accompanied by Melanie Mallard on piano as she sang “Frere voyez!…Du gai soleil“ by Jules Massenet, “Una donna a quindici anni” by Mozart, “Zueignung” by Richard Strauss, “Till There Was You” by Meredith Willson and “If I Loved You” by Rodgers and Hammerstein.
Mary Grace Ellerbee, piano, recipient of the Mrs. W. Carruth Jones Scholarship, performed "Prelude in D Major, Op.23 No. 4" by Sergei Rachmaninoff and "Bells of Geneva" by Franz Liszt.
Monica Music, soprano, the Marshall Peery winner, was also accompanied by Mallard as she performed “Willow Song” by Douglas Moore and “Sul fil d’un soffio etesio” by Giuseppi Verdi.
Program chairwoman was Ellen Bordelon. The Hospitality Committee, co-chaired by Jessie Mulkey and Jo Zganjar, provided refreshments assisted by Norah Adams, Carol Haase, Nola Labat, Judy LaBauve, Eunice Landolt, Susan Majorie, Merle Stratman and Tim Sciple.
Capitol Class of '69 sets 50-year reunion
The Capitol High School Class of 1969 will hold a 50-year reunion June 28-30. For information, contact Brenda Morris Lamb, (225) 588-4913 or la2brn@gmail.com.
Sherwood Forest Garden Club tours Magnolia Mound
The Sherwood Forest Garden Club toured Magnolia Mound Plantation on April 10.
Tour guide Lisette Carmichael said Magnolia Mound is a French Creole house built in 1791. The complex is owned by the city of Baton Rouge and is maintained by BREC. Members viewed a cooking demonstration in the outdoor kitchen. The club held its monthly meeting in the new Visitors Center on the plantation grounds.
Daughters of British Empire hold luncheon
The Strawberry Fields Chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire held a luncheon on April 14 at the Crown Bistro at the Royal Standard.
Members participated in a baby shower in honor of the latest royal baby-to-be, the child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. An assortment of clothing and practical baby items were opened and admired. They will be donated to the Woman’s Hospital NICU for babies in need.
The lunch ended with traditional English tea in special teacups, donated by a past member.
Lagniappe Woman's Club sees craft demonstration
Bob Watson, retired Baton Rouge Fire Department chief, demonstrated craft items he makes when the GFWC Lagniappe Woman's Club met April 15 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church. He distributed little fire hats for members to give their grandchildren.
Members also learned that at the recent district convention, Lagniappe was named outstanding club, and Lana Merliss was named outstanding member. Twenty members' photographs won blue ribbons and are eligible for state judging.
