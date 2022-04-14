Not having any experience at being a rat didn't deter Zachary chef Brandon Williams from signing on to TBS' new cooking competition series "Rat in the Kitchen."
After all, there was only a 1 in 6 chance Williams would have to actually act as the rat, or saboteur, in this, his second national food show appearance.
Williams, 40 and a Baton Rouge native, got his competitive feet wet on Food Network's "Supermarket Stakeout" in 2021.
"This ('Rat') was actually more fun. It was more of a production, though," Williams says. "Food Network was more of reality — either you can cook or you can't. This show was more guided reality. It almost felt scripted. For me being a chef, this was like more, you know, I can breathe. This is a piece of cake."
Maybe he should have read that synopsis again?
"It's a game of high stakes cat and mouse where viewers get to play detective. Over the course of the 10-episode season, a mix of professional chefs and passionate home cooks compete in a series of creative cooking challenges, earning cash in their bank for every dish that impresses Chef Ludo (LeFebvre), while attempting to expose an undercover mole (the rat) determined to sabotage the dishes and undermine their chances at victory," according to TBS. "At the close of each episode, both cooks and viewers will determine who they believe is the rat. If the cooks guess correctly, they win their bank, but if successfully duped, then the rat walks away with the cheddar."
Sure, Williams has catered for former NFL running back Warrick Dunn, a former U.S. secretary of state and thousands at the Masters Tournament. But no one was standing behind him attempting to undermine his culinary expertise.
In Thursday night's episode, viewers will watch Williams and his five fellow contestants (two home cooks and three pros) take a crack at LeFebvre's famous dishes.
"So we replicated his recipes, basically. And in the process of replicating his recipes, we had to still put out a good product while being sabotaged," Williams says. "It was difficult because you don't know who (is the rat). The hardest part is knowing who to work with, and what if by chance you're working with the person who is the rat.
"You're trying to crank out this really, really, really delicious dish, and you turn your back for a moment and they've swapped your sugar out for salt, you know what I'm saying — last minute and you don't have time to fix it."
Williams concedes that it's just as challenging for the rat, as he must do his damage under the radar.
"It's really like murder mystery-meets-the-kitchen. You're trying to figure out, literally, who is trying to do you in, but even more than that, you still have to crank out a good dish. That's the challenge right there," Williams says.
But despite having to cook while looking one shoulder, and a long four days of filming, the executive chef at Chef B Foods, LLC says the show "was really a lot of fun."
And after watching the first two episodes, Williams can confirm, "It's just as crazy as it looks."
Comedian Natasha Leggero hosts.
"Rat in the Kitchen" airs at 8 p.m. on TBS.