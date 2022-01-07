It wasn’t until 2004 that Baton Rouge’s parks department discovered that it wasn’t just people who needed a place to play. But you can’t say BREC hasn’t learned its lesson.
On Dec. 17, Lovett Road Park became the sixth facility to add a dog park. This expansion thrills dog owners in Central, who no longer have to drive to Greenwood Community Park in Baker or Forest Community Park — or beyond — for a place for their canines to stretch their legs and socialize.
“I think it’s wonderful,” said Leigh Wagner, of Central, who brought her children, McKenna and Maddox, and their basset hounds, Sadie and Roux, to the park for the first time on Dec. 30. They were among several families enjoying the dog park. “It’s much-needed here in Central. Very, very excited about it.”
None of this surprises Brandon Smith, BREC assistant superintendent of recreation, who has observed how popular the facilities are since being introduced locally about 16 years ago.
When BREC conducted its “Imagine Your Parks” strategic planning process in 2004, dog parks were among the amenities the public was clamoring for. The nation’s first dog park opened in 1979 in Berkeley, California, and the concept spread east.
BREC created a small dog park at Forest Park as a test site roughly a year after the study, and it was so well-received that BREC then added the Raising Cane’s Dog Park at City-Brooks Community Park, followed by dog parks at Greenwood, Zachary Community Park, the Burbank Sports Complex, and a new and larger facility at Forest Park.
The expansion to Lovett Road Park gives the growing Central area its own dog park. Lovett Road was chosen over nearby Jackson Park because it had a larger green space near the recreation center and parking lot, Smith said.
Like the other BREC facilities, Lovett Road’s dog park has separate areas for large and small dogs. It offers drinking water/bathing stations, paved walkways, extensive grassy areas and dirt areas where dogs can frolic, with benches — some covered — where dog owners can relax. Numerous trees have been planted that one day will provide shade.
“I think it’s really nice,” said Courtney Matherne, of Central, who has already brought Diesel, her American bully, to the park several times. “This is the first time there’s been this many dogs. They had eight or nine in here. I love it. I think it’s awesome.”
With the opening of the Lovett Road dog park and reopening of the dog park at City-Brooks after a maintenance shutdown, BREC has instituted a maintenance schedule that will close each dog park at least once a week. Burbank will be closed Mondays; Lovett on Tuesdays; City-Brooks and Forest Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays; and Greenwood and Zachary on Wednesdays.
“The primary focus is to maintain the turf quality out there,” Smith said. “It’s kind of like an athletic field; you get too much pounding and compaction out there in the soil, then it’s going to be hard for grass to grow. We realized that over the years, with the dog parks, we’ve had just the amount of maintenance to keep grass to remain out there and make it presentable for the public to be at the park.”
Smith doesn’t discount the possibility of another BREC dog park.
“We’re constantly doing satisfaction surveys and needs-assessment surveys to determine things we might need to put into the system, whether it’s a dog park or a gymnasium or green space or trails at a park,” he said. “I foresee that there might be another dog park in the future.”