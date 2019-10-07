The consul general of France bestowed the Legion of Honor to 97-year-old Clyde Harger, of Baton Rouge, who bravely fought the Germans during the terrible winter of 1944.
The medal was presented Sept. 18 at the consulate in New Orleans to his son, Tommy Harger, on the elder Harger's behalf.
Clyde Harger arrived in Marseille in December 1944 to later reach Haguenau in Alsace, where he helped protect the east flank of the U.S. 7th Army along the Rhine River under the designation of Task Force Harris. The 3rd Infantry Division, to which Harger belonged, was attached to the French First Army. On Dec. 30, the regiment was moved to Colmar, where it was engaged in one of the fiercest battles of all the Rhineland Campaign.
After the battle, the French granted the U.S. 3rd Infantry Division the right to wear the Croix de Guerre, and the president awarded the division, as an entity, the Distinguished Unit Citation.
Orchid Society learns through webinar, plans another
The Baton Rouge Orchid Society held a Sept. 18 webinar on Laelia anceps, a beautiful, hardy, easy-to-grow Mexican orchid species.
The society’s will have another webinar on catasetums by Stephen Van Kampen-Lewis, an associate American Orchid Society judge from San Antonio, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the LSU Burden Center.
The Green Growers group will hold its last meeting of the year at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 425 Nelson Drive. Orchids for Seniors will hold its final 2019 meeting on Monday, Oct. 28, at Independence Park, 7500 Independence Blvd. A field trip to a nursery in Loranger is in the planning stages. For information, call (225) 383-3554 and leave a message.
All meetings are open to anyone who is interested in orchid culture in the Baton Rouge-area climate. The society’s web page is batonrougeorchidsociety.com.
SU student elected president of national group
Southern University senior Irene Lewis, an agricultural sciences major with a concentration in plant and soil sciences, has been elected the national undergraduate president of the Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences organization for 2019-20.
MANRRS provides leadership training and networking to promote the agricultural sciences and related fields among minorities.
Lewis has served as the 2018-19 Region IV undergraduate vice president, representing chapters in Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Texas. At Southern’s chapter, she has served as 2017-18 secretary and 2018-19 historian.
She is the daughter of Eric and Maura Lewis, of Central, and a 2016 graduate of Runnels High School.
BR teacher honored in program
Cecilia Broussard, of IDEA Public Charter School in Baton Rouge, is one of 10 winners of the Treat Your Teacher program sponsored by Sun Basket healthy meal delivery company.
The brand invited people across the country to nominate a special teacher in their lives to receive free Sun Basket meals for the entire school year. Students, parents and friends nominated their favorite teacher online, submitting with 250 words or fewer about why the teacher is exceptional.
