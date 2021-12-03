Where can a football coach making roughly $10 million a year live in Baton Rouge? Anywhere he wants.
Quita Cutrer doesn’t know where Brian Kelly and his family will settle down, but as real estate agent to two of the past three LSU head football coaches and many of their assistants, she has some ideas. It’s likely to be expensive, convenient to campus and probably not one where you can knock on the front door to introduce yourself.
The experience of the man Kelly replaces underscores the last point.
“I know that (Ed) Orgeron has had some ‘For Sale’ signs put in his front yard as jokes recently,” she said. “That’s the reason you’re gated, I guess.”
Cutrer, an agent for Burns and Company, handled the purchases and sales of houses by Nick Saban, who coached LSU from 2000-'04 and Les Miles, who was head coach from 2005 until being fired after the fourth game in 2016. Their tenures at LSU marked a far different financial era than what was experienced by any of their predecessors.
Saban was the first million-dollar coach in college football history at $1.225 million, and Miles would quadruple that with his last contract ($4.3 million). Saban’s predecessor, Gerry DiNardo, was paid $350,000 a year. Kelly’s contract includes an interest-free $1.2 million loan for a house.
As pay has changed, so have housing arrangements. Bill Arnsparger, who coached from 1984 through 1986, lived in Riverbend. Mike Archer, who was promoted from defensive coordinator when Arnsparger left, lived in Kenilworth.
Saban, initially buying a $1 million home in Woodgate Estates, only staying there for a year before buying a $1.7 million home on Highland Road, Cutrer said. Miles bought a $1 million home in Bocage Lake and was planning to build another in the same subdivision when he was fired. He bought another house in Willow Grove, which he sold when he was named head coach at Kansas in 2018.
One thing all the coaches had in common, including assistants, is the desire to get to work quickly — which, in Baton Rouge traffic, limits things considerably. When Miles considered buying in Bocage Lake, Cutrer said he had her show him the best ways to beat the traffic from there.
Miles and Saban also lived on gated properties. Orgeron, whose home is in University Club, doesn’t. Saban also had a back entrance that allowed him to come and go unnoticed from Burbank Drive.
“The security is for your family,” Cutrer said. “For the most part, they don’t want a high-profile type of situation. They want a nice house but more low-key. That’s been in the past. I don’t know Brian Kelly, but one of the coaches that was here knows him personally and said they are just really nice, down-to-earth, normal-type people. They’re not ostentatious, showy type of people.”
Assistant coaches, whose job longevity depends on the team’s success, how well they get along with the head coach and their own aspirations, have different considerations.
“The assistant coaches, I’ve had them come in here where they still owed (on) their last two houses in the last two places they had been,” she said. “One of them, when he told me his situation, I said, ‘Just rent something.’ This was when Nick Saban was here. I thought to myself, ‘If you’re not any good, you’re going to be gone anyway. You don’t need to buy a house. You need to rent.’ You just never know.”