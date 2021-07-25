Do you like fig preserves? I think it is one of those all-or-none kinds of questions.
I’m not sure why, but when the topic comes up, I notice there is usually a quick division into two very distinct groups — those who love them and those who hate them!
Maybe it's a Southern thing, like grits? Who knows?
We have a friend in West Virginia who loves them, and, each year, we exchange fig preserves for cherry preserves.
My husband was cooking up a batch of freshly picked figs today. Hands down, his favorite go-to snack is a peanut butter and fig preserve flap over. Mine is fig preserve cake. The 45-plus year-old recipe is from one of my husband’s north Louisiana hunting buddies.
Just the mention of fig preserves always elicits such fond memories of my grandparents, Grandmother and Pappy. Those hot July mornings spent in the kitchen with Grandmother, watching the mixture of sugar and figs bubbling up on the stove; the black, humming oscillating fan on the counter producing a welcome momentary pass-by breeze; the Mason jars and lids heating up in boiling water; and my anticipation of being asked to be the taste tester.
There was a special bucket that my grandparents used to collect the figs. We still have that bucket, and we now use it to collect our figs and other garden bounty. My husband says it originally was a milk bucket. I’m not sure of that, but I like to think that maybe it was, and perhaps some of those dents in the sides are from an impatient cow that kicked it when Pappy was a young boy.
My grandfather had a stroke at 80. It left him with a very weak left leg and arm. He dragged that leg, but managed to pick the low figs to do his part. (He also was able to use a push lawn mower and use a pecan picker upper with great success!)
I remember one hot summer day I was taking a bubble bath. I was probably about 5 or 6. Pappy came over while my mother and grandmother ran an errand. He came into the bathroom, announcing that he had a surprise. It was a freshly made, warm fig preserve flap over. He sat on the little white stool by the tub while I ate it.
He always could tell wonderful stories about growing up. That day, he told me a story about when he and all of his siblings had measles at the same time, including his little white dog! He said the dog had red spots on his belly. (Probably flea bites, but I prefer to think it was measles.)
My sister and I were so blessed that they lived across the street from our house. It’s hard for us to be together without something reminding us of a long ago, cherished event. Earlier in the summer, I saw a mass of primroses on the side of the road. (Grandmother called them buttercups, and we would often go riding in her car to pick them.) I pulled over to the side of the road because I had tears in my eyes. I called my sister to yet again confirm how lucky we were to have such loving grandparents.
I still miss them after all of these years.
— Fowler lives in Baton Rouge