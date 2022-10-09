One of my favorite authors is Alan Lightman, a gifted writer who also happens to be a physicist. Lightman’s background in science inclines him to assume there’s an answer for everything, though he admits a limit to his curiosity. “I prefer that at least some parts of my being remain in the shadows of mystery,” he confesses in one of his essays.
I, too, like a little mystery in my life, which is why I haven’t tried too hard to figure out what kinds of animals have been traipsing through our yard after dark. Guessing without clear resolution is part of the fun. Autumn, I’ve found, is the best time of year in south Louisiana to ponder things that go bump in the night. The interval between dusk and dawn grows longer, and the deepening leaf litter tends to amplify the sound of outside visitors just beyond our bedroom window. Tucked under the covers, I wonder what kind of critter is padding around the patio, though I’m not inquisitive enough to leave a warm bed. Some things, I guess, are best left to the imagination.
These past few weeks, sunrise has brought news of happenings while we slept. I’ve found our big bird feeder scattered across the ground in several pieces, an act of sabotage that obviously required a certain amount of dexterity. I suspect raccoons, whose paws can be almost as nimble as a human hand.
My wife suggest that we hang a few cameras outside to catch our interlopers in the act. Anyone who’s bored can pass an hour or two scanning various online videos of suburban wildlife caught on security footage after dark: raccoons ambling through the carport, a fox walking the fence line, a bear ringing a doorbell. Maybe I’ll resort to that kind of amateur documentary, but when it comes to things nocturnal, I seem to like even more the realm of pure speculation.
Our suet feeders — small wire cages that hold blocks of vegetable shortening studded with seeds — are a big draw for woodpeckers during the day. But at night, they attract other hungry diners. I’ve found our suet cages ripped from the trees and carried into the shrubbery, in much the same way that burglars lug a stolen safe to their lair so it can be ransacked in secret.
The other day, while watering her cypress vine, my wife found a clue about possible suspects. A strange pile of scat rested in the flowerbed, and I spent a good bit of time scrolling an online gallery of poop pictures to make a positive ID. This evidence also pointed toward a raccoon — though I did wonder, after exhausting part of a Saturday on my investigation, if maybe I need a more wholesome hobby.
I’ve reinforced our suet feeders with strong metal clips to frustrate our thieves. Here’s hoping they’re as puzzled by me as I am by them.