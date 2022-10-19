Louisiana’s Old State Capitol has been witness to rowdy politicians, fire, fistfights and alcohol. Now, it serves as a National Historic Landmark to educate people about Louisiana’s rich history and the democratic process through exhibits, programming and the arts.
To celebrate the spirits of the building and the ones distilled in the state, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Friends of the Old State Capitol and The Old State Capitol Foundation will host the sixth annual Spirits of Louisiana fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 27 at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol.
The event will feature 15 distilleries, food by Drake’s Catering, music, a silent art auction and a raffle for a swamp bucket cooler. All proceeds from the event will go to the Old State Capitol Foundation.
“This building has had such a history, and it’s beautiful and stately,” said Mary Durusau, director of the Old State Capitol, “but the truth of the matter is … it was a pretty rowdy place during some of those old legislative sessions. So I think some of those folks probably didn't want to move on, and I bet their spirits are still here in some way.”
During the event, “The Ghost of the Capitol” will be shown. The movie tells the story of the history of the building through the eyes of a ghost. Durusau said guests are welcome to "dress as the spirit moves you" or in “that Halloween costume they’ve always wanted to wear.”
For the record, Durusau doesn’t think the building is haunted even though the event does play off the spirits of the building. Alcohol, on the other hand, has been a part of the building’s history almost as much as politics.
On March 20, 1859, the Weekly Gazette & Comet in Baton Rouge published, “Every person acquainted with the process of modern law making is aware of the fact that liquor is indispensable … Whether this is right or wrong is another question, upon which there will be a difference of opinion to time’s end.”
Durusau said Louisiana has “always had its own take on everything” and prohibition is no exception.
“The federal agents would come down to Louisiana, and the joke was, ‘How many minutes is it going to be before you’re able to obtain a bottle of liquor?’ And most of the time it was in the cab on the way from the airport,” Durusau said.
Today, Durusau said 50,000 people visit the Old State Capitol per year, and about 10,000 of those are students. The building usually hosts new exhibits quarterly, and it has historically brought in ones from the Smithsonian, which requires private money the foundation has to raise.
To purchase tickets to the event or learn more, go to www.louisianaoldstatecapitol.org/exhibits-events/spirits-1.